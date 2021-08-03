Pentagon on Lockdown After Reports of Shots Fired at Metro Station

The Pentagon is on lockdown after reports of shots fired at a nearby Washington, D.C. metro station. Several people were injured, officials said. The incident occurred at the Metrobus platform of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Department of Defense said in a statement. Officials said just before noon that the scene is now secure.

Fox 2 Now reported a police officer is among the injured and ARLNow.com said three people were hurt with two seriously injured.

“Officer down, several injured in reported active shooter incident outside Pentagon,” the Arlington news outlet wrote on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

Early Reports Say 3 People Were Injured, Including a Police Officer, & 2 Injuries Were Serious

JUST IN: The Pentagon is currently on lockdown with no personnel allowed outside due to a "shooting event" that happened outside the building on a bus platform, according to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency https://t.co/RVgzckX11k — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 3, 2021

Dave Statter, a reporter who was on the scene at the time of the shooting, wrote in a statement he heard shots fired and then saw a body on the ground, followed by people trying to resuscitate two of the patients.

“CPR being done on two people at Pentagon transit center. Heard multiple shots fired,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, a DOD agency, confirmed the lockdown in a statement, but did not release any details on what occurred. The statement said there was “an incident” at the Pentagon Transit Center and asked the public to avoid the area.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming,” the statement said.

Statter shared a video from the scene and reported two people were receiving life-saving efforts.

.@ArlingtonVaFD on the scene. CPR on two people. Have heard there is a third person. #pentagon shooting pic.twitter.com/NjwwK2qLaQ — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 3, 2021

He shared a second video and wrote that two people who were shot were on the upper level of the transit center.

This was at 10:44 am as Pentagon officers worked on the two people shot who were on the upper level at the transit center. #pentagonshooting @wtop @hhowardWTOP pic.twitter.com/Pp9g52wkPu — Dave Statter (@STATter911) August 3, 2021

“This was at 10:44 am as Pentagon officers worked on the two people shot who were on the upper level at the transit center,” he wrote.

Local Reports Say Police Are Searching for a Suspect & Trains Are Delayed in the Area

Officer down, several injured in reported active shooter incident outside Pentagon https://t.co/gpXterkfyk — FOX2now (@FOX2now) August 3, 2021

Shortly before noon, The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said in a statement the area is secure but that the location remains an active crime scene.

“The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City,” the statement said.

Officials said the incident is no longer an active shooter situation, but “one suspect may be outstanding,” according to the ARLNow.com.

The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

“Metro trains are being halted in the area while police search for the suspect,” the news outlet reported.

Local reporters said the area was flooded with police and other emergency responders.

Pentagon on lockdown after "shooting event" outside building on metro bus platform: police — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 3, 2021

Police told Lucas Tomlinson, a Pentagon correspondent for Fox News, that there was a “shooting event” prompting the lockdown shortly after it occurred.

“Pentagon on lockdown after ‘shooting event’ outside building on metro bus platform: police,” he wrote on Twitter at 10:49 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Metrorail Info wrote in a statement the Blue/Yellow Line was suspending activity between Pentagon City, Mount Vernon Square and Arlington Cemetery, and the Green Line has suspended service between the Navy Yard and Mount Vernon Square.

READ NEXT: Officer Gunther Hashida: DC Police Officer Dies By Suicide

