Perverse Family Viral Twitter Video Grosses Out the Internet

What is the Perverse family viral Twitter video? It’s going to be hard to explain without being too graphic, but here goes.

The video(s) are grossing out people all over TikTok and Twitter; they are posted on the Twitter account belonging to the “Perverse Family.” The page says, “An unbelievably perverse family that breaks every rule ●”

It’s now a social media trend to warn others not to watch these videos, and that’s probably a good idea: Don’t watch these videos.

It’s not clear whether they’re a real family and hopefully they’re all actors; but their videos are, to put it mildly, bizarre. They are basically a montage of pornographic, fetish-filled sex acts involving the different “family members,” and some of them involve a leg and a head, so the family’s videos are also known as the leg video and the head video.

It’s something, frankly, that a lot of people wish they could unsee.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Regretted Checking Out the Videos

Peer pressure made me search for "Perverse Family" 😩 pic.twitter.com/2CDkvfZZ8e — 𝐓𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐳𝐰𝐚☻︎ (@cc_tanyaradzwa) November 18, 2021

The “family” has 151,000 followers on Twitter. A typical caption reads, “Enjoy full extreme fetish episodes on.” Be forewarned if you go looking for it: This is hardcore porn of an extreme variety.

The family has a website. “Perverse fetish, household, stepfather, stepmother, old man, stepdaughter, stepson, MILF,” it says, before going on to mention various sex acts.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

“Wtf why just why.”

“So gross. I sad I can’t unsee it.”

“WHAT THE F*** DID I JUST WITNESS.”

“I’m literally shaking.”

Some people said they watched the video, which seems to be a trailer for season 3 of the account’s web series, because they thought it would be scary. But it’s more porn than horror, to be forewarned.

People on TikTok Expressed Horror

The perverse family’s viral Twitter video was also a TikTok trend, where people expressed disgust.

“We should have listened,” people wrote, meaning they should have taken the advice not to look at it. It really is that bad.

People declared themselves traumatized by the videos.

People wrote on TikTok:

“Were the bodies real? I can’t tell because now people come up with realistic things.”

“Is it actually that bad?”

“I want to puke.”

“Child my nosey as* self should have minded my entire business. WTF was that.”

“I’m thinking of throwing up rn.”

People were just confused how certain things were possible.

“I’m not looking up anything you tell me anymore,” a friend responded on TikTok.

“I’m speechless at this point.”

“I’m gonna wash my eyes with bleach now.”

“The whole head.”

“The leg.”

“I’m minding my own business,” declared a much smarter person.

