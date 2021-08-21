Phil Hernon Dead: Bodybuilder Passes Away After ‘Sudden Recent Decline’

Phil Hernon was a professional bodybuilder who has died after a “sudden recent decline,” according to his partner and an Instagram post by Muscular Development.

The Muscular Development page posted a tribute to Hernon on its page, writing, “We are sad to report the passing of 1995 USA champion Phil Hernon. Our condolences to all who knew and loved him.”

His partner Pamela Guererri wrote a lengthy tribute to Hernon on Facebook confirming his death.

“It is with deep sadness that I have to make this post. With a very heavy heart, I’m letting you all know that last night Phil passed away peacefully after a sudden recent decline,” Guererri wrote. “I want to thank each and every one of you that has reached out over the last few years to check up on him and all the prayers and love sent his way. His strength has truly been an inspiration to many and I have always felt so happy for him with the outpouring of love and support that he has always received from all of you. He had been starting to do well so this is very unexpected. God bless you Phil you are very loved and will be missed tremendously.”

The comment thread filled up with praise for Hernon, including, “May god rest his soul, my condolences to your family. He was a real champion!”

The posts did not provide a cause of death for Hernon.

Hernon Had Been Receiving Dialysis, Reports Say

According to Generation Iron, Hernon previously posted but then deleted comments on Instagram, indicating he was on dialysis. According to Evolution of Bodybuilding, Hernon “won the 1995 NPC USA Championships,” the pinnacle of his career. He wrote about being anemic on Facebook in 2018. He posted pictures from hospital beds over the years, including for leg issues.

People offered tributes in the comment thread of the Instagram post. “They are dropping like fly’s bodybuilding is suppose to be about health,” wrote Robby Robinson, who is also a bodybuilder. “Condolences to his family. Very sad.”

“I remember him beating Craig Titus at the Nationals back in the day. Sorry to hear of his passing.”

“God… he was a good guy…”

“My friend, rest easy ❤️”

“I just saw this posted on Phil’s Facebook . I can’t believe it Rip my good friend …. you had it rough the last few years but always managed to stay positive.”

Hernon’s Facebook Page Also Filled Up With Tributes

On Facebook, Hernon described himself as, “Nice person who loves to help people.” He posted pictures of bodybuilding and family. His profile picture was updated 22 hours before. It’s also filled with tributes.

“Phil Passed last night,” a man told other comment writers who responded to the profile picture change. People wrote on the thread that he had ongoing health issues. “I’m so sorry. RIP Phil. Thank you for always being a class act to me,” wrote another person.

His most recent visible post after that dated to March, when he posted a fundraiser to St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

