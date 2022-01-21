Where to Watch Rams vs Bucs Game Online for Free

The Los Angeles Rams (13-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) meet in a titanic NFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, January 23.

The game (Sunday 3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Bucs online:

Rams vs Bucs Preview

Even amid injuries, the Rams-Bucs matchup features stars at nearly every position — starting with the quarterbacks.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford just notched his first career postseason win against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday. Now, an even bigger challenge awaits in the Bucs led by quarterback Tom Brady, who has seven Super Bowl wins.

“The biggest thing about going against a guy like Tom is just knowing his consistency and his ability to get his team in the end zone,” Stafford said according to the Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein. “He’s done a great job throughout his career, both in New England and Tampa, scoring points — and doing it kind of every which way is called upon.”

Both teams lost key receivers during the season but made moves to alleviate those. Los Angeles adding Odell Beckham Jr. went better than many expected after DeSean Jackson’s ACL tear. Tampa Bay keeps finding receivers on the depth chart to step up amid the loss of Chris Godwin and the departure of Antonio Brown. Meanwhile Mike Evans for the Bucs and Cooper Kupp for the Rams are two of the best in the game.

Stafford and Brady can sling it around the field to their guys, but both teams can also run the ball well. Sony Michel and the return of Cam Akers has the Rams run game humming. Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II could return for the Bucs though still questionable. In the meantime, Ke’Shawn Vaughn has held down the fort with touchdowns in three of the past four games.

Tampa Bay boasts the third-ranked run defense in the NFL, which allows 92.5 yards per game. The Bucs have forces up front with the likes of Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh.

Linebackers Shaquil Barrett, Lavonte David, Devin White, and Jason Pierre-Paul can pressure Stafford. The Bucs secondary has been beset by injuries but can still make plays, which may not bode well for Stafford amid his 17 interceptions this season.

Brady and company could have a tough time with the Rams defense led by Aaron Donald. Despite Donald’s altercation with Arizona’s D.J. Humphries, Donald is set to play at Tampa.

The Bucs offensive line, riddled with injuries, will also have to deal with Greg Gaines up front and linebackers Von Miller and Leonard Floyd. Throwing downfield poses a challenge since the Rams have talented secondary in Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp, though he is questionable for Sunday.

Los Angeles won the first meeting back on Sept. 26 at SoFi Stadium 34-24, a game where the Rams had control much of the way. The Bucs haven’t lost since Dec. 19 despite injuries, and Brady hasn’t lost a home divisional round game since 2010.

“But it’s a very talented football team [and] one of the great teams in the NFL — really good offense, tremendous defense, really well-coached, great specialists,” Brady told the media on Wednesday via NFL.com. “Yeah, we played them earlier in the year, but it’s a It’s going to be a very, very difficult game for us.”