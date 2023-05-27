Red River Shooting: Multiple Shot at Motorcycle Rally, Reports Say

New Mexico State Police confirmed that they were investigating a shooting at a major motorcycle rally that draws thousands of people to Red River, New Mexico.

Taos News reported that there were at least three victims after “multiple shootouts in Red River” at “the town’s 41st Annual Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally” on May 27, 2023. According to Taos News, an officer described the incident as a “rolling shootout” on dispatch audio “between Banditos [Motorcycle Club] and someone else.” Authorities have not officially confirmed that information.

“NMSP is investigating a shooting in Red River. The scene is active. More information will be released as it becomes available,” New Mexico State Police tweeted. The mayor of Red River told KOAT-TV that there were multiple victims but did not provide a specific number or the conditions of the victims.

Videos emerged from the scene.

Taken from a tiktok Red River NM Motorcycle showing ambulances etc video



According to Questa Del Rio News, authorities responded to “an active incident at the motorcycle rally in Red River. The incident occurred on Main Street, near the bars off Copper King Trail Street.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Multiple People Were Shot & the Hospital Was Locked Down, According to a Local News Site

Red River local Jess Rael shared a livestream showing first responders working to get to the victims.

Questa Del Rio News wrote on Facebook, “We confirmed with officials that Holy Cross Hospital is under lockdown for the safety and security of hospital staff, patients, and victims transported from this incident.”

According to the site, “multiple victims were shot” in an “active shooting at the rally.” The site reported that it was not clear how many people were shot or their conditions or whether any suspects were arrested.

NMSP is investigating a shooting in Red River. The scene is active. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Taos News wrote on Facebook, “Shootout in Red River. Multiple gunshot victims en route to Holy Cross; hospital is locked down.”

According to Taos News, an officer said on dispatch audio, “They are shutting down Red River.” The site also reported that, according to another officer, “between 25-30 motorcyclists were headed through Taos, adding to multiple reports that large groups of bikers were either following ambulances, or headed to points south.”

Video and Photos Emerged of the Scene in Red River

People shared photos from Red River on Facebook, as well as videos on Twitter.

Red River, New Mexico | State police and multiple agencies responding to shooting at a motorcycle rally

According to KRQUE, the motorcycle rally brings thousands of people to Red River. The rally “will take place on Thursday, May 25, and go until Memorial Day. This event brings more than 28,000 bikers from all different backgrounds. The town will also be filled with live music along with food vendors,” the television station reported.

Emergency Personnel in Red River, New Mexico are responding to an active shooting incident, with injuries, at the annual Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally.

Red River Bike Rally Shooting: This is an active scene





The website Reasons to Ride says of the rally: “Join 20,000 bikers from all walks of life as they line Main Street for one crazy party. There is Live Music & Entertainment at locations throughout town, as well as Vendors, Food & Drink, and a Whole Lot More Fun Activities. There is also some great riding in the area including the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, a 84-mile loop through northern New Mexico’s most beautiful scenery.”

The motive for the shootout is not clear, and the number of suspects has not yet been released.

