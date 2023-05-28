Red River Suspect Jacob Castillo, Victims Named After Shootout

Jacob Castillo is the suspect accused of murder in connection with a motorcycle gang shootout in Red River, New Mexico, according to a statement from New Mexico State Police, who also released a list of victims’ names.

“On May 27, 2023, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate a shooting in Red River that occurred during the 2023 Red River Memorial Day Motorcycle Rally,” a May 28, 2023, news release from the New Mexico State Police reads.

See video from the scene of the motorcycle gang shootout.

“State Police agents learned that on May 27, at around 5:00 p.m. gunshots were reported to have been fired in the area of east Main Street in Red River. Officers arrived to find two deceased individuals and six injured individuals. Five of the injured individuals were transported to local hospitals, where one was later pronounced deceased. The sixth injured individual was airlifted to a Denver hospital.”

Police noted: “All eight individuals involved were identified as OMG members.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Red River victims and suspects:

Red River Victims

New Mexico State Police released the names of the deceased victims.

Red River Victim: Anthony Silva, 26 of Los Lunas, NM

Red River Victim: Randy Sanchez, 46 of Albuquerque, NM

A man wrote on a Facebook thread of Sanchez, “Rip brother it’s been long time I haven’t seen you but always a stand up guy good fella may you rest ez big dog.”

Sanchez’s Facebook page says he was a tattoo artist and bears the statement, “Live life to the fullest and give respect to the ones that show you respect! 💯”

Red River Victim: Damian Breaux, 46 of Socorro, NM

Red River Suspect

The New Mexico State Police also released the names of the suspect. “Through investigation, State Police agents learned that a confrontation occurred between multiple OMG members,” police wrote.

Red River Suspect: Jacob David Castillo, 30, of Rio Rancho, NM

Police wrote that Castillo “was charged with an Open Count of Murder. He was injured during the incident and is currently hospitalized. Upon his release, he will be booked into the Taos County Detention Center.”

Police also wrote that other suspects were charged with non-homicide related crimes.

“One of the injured individuals was arrested on unrelated charges,” they wrote. “Christopher Garcia, 41, of, TX was charged with Possession of Cocaine. He was released from the hospital and booked into the Taos County Detention Center upon release. In addition, Mathew Charles Jackson, 39 of Austin, TX was charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm in a Liquor Establishment and booked into the Taos County Detention Center as well.”

“The remaining four injured individuals, 53-, 31-, and 43-year-old males have not yet been charged with a crime. They will not be identified unless they are eventually charged with a crime. The current condition of all individuals injured is not known,” police wrote.

“This case remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Crime Scene Team. Anyone who was a witness to this incident or has any video footage is asked to contact the New Mexico State Police at (505) 425-6771 option,” the police statement said.

READ NEXT: Idaho Murders Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Parents