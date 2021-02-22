Rapper Roddy Ricch Escapes Injury After Shooting on Music Video Set: Cops

Rapper Roddy Ricch was not injured and is very much alive after a shooting broke out during the filming of a music video in Atlanta, Georgia. That’s true of fellow rapper 42 Dugg, who was also on the set when the gunfire erupted but was not wounded, either.

That news came from Atlanta police to WSB-TV in Atlanta. Heavy.com has reached out to Atlanta police for more information.

According to WSB-TV, two people were shot and a third injured on the set of the rap music video in southwest Atlanta. The shooting occurred on February 21, 2021.

The station’s Steve Gehlbach confirmed with a police source that the music video was for rappers Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg but neither of the rappers was injured.

The motive, and the name of the shooter or shooters has not been released. No one is dead as a result of the shooting. It doesn’t appear that anyone is in custody.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Injured Men, Who Have Already Been Named, Are Expected to Live

Music video set turns into crime scene as someone opens fire. At least 3 people shot and two now in the hospital. LIVE report next at 6pm pic.twitter.com/4Vymo4vX2e — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 21, 2021

According to WSB and XXLMag, the names of the two people shot are Antoine Blake, 25, and Vernon Moulder, 29. Peter Cook, 39, was injured by debris. The men wounded by gunfire are in stable condition. All are expected to live.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Wells Street SW about 4 p.m. on February 21.

The men injured by gunfire drove themselves to the hospital, according to XXLMag.

The Music Video Was Being Filmed in a Steel Yard

Confirmed that shooting at music video shoot and artists are rappers @42_Dugg and @RoddyRicch but not sure if either were directly involved or one of three men injured pic.twitter.com/aR3qbATXeR — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) February 21, 2021

Initial reports made it unclear whether Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg were among the victims, but it was later clarified that they were not wounded.

The AJC newspaper reported that the music video was being filmed on the set of a steel yard, where a film trailer was scene.

READ NEXT: The Man Who Created the Malcolm X Netflix Documentary.