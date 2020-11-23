San Jose Mass Stabbing at Grace Baptist Church, Police Say

There has been a mass stabbing incident at a church in San Jose, California, police there say. “Units are currently at the scene of a possible stabbing at the Grace Baptist Church located at 484 E San Fernando St. This is an active scene, please avoid the area,” San Jose police wrote on Twitter.

The news broke on the late evening of November 22. The church is located near the San Jose State University campus.

“We can confirm we have multiple stabbing victims; some with life threatening injuries. More updates when available,”

San Jose Police Media Relations wrote on Twitter.

Police added: “For media: we will update when we can, nothing else to share at the moment.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Two People Died in the Attack

KRON4 reported that two people have died in the attack, and multiple people were stabbed. The report of two deaths came from the San Jose mayor to the television station. The exact number of people stabbed, and the conditions of other victims, is not clear.

Silicon Valley Scanners wrote on Twitter, “Multi Casualty Stabbing Incident in San Jose. FD, county EMS and PD responded to multiple reports of multiple people stabbed at Grace Baptist Church.”

However, police have not released the condition of the victims, including whether there were any deaths. They also have not released a suspect name or motive. It’s also not clear whether the suspect was still at large.

This post is being updated as more information is learned.

