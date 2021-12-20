Sayaka Kanda Death: Japanese Actress Dies in Fall

Sayaka Kanda was a Japanese voice actress who was found dead after plummeting from a hotel.

According to Kyodo News, the actress and singer fell from tall heights at the hotel in Sapporo, Japan, her office confirmed. The tragedy was announced on Sunday, December 19, 2021, but occurred on December 18, 2021

Her website now contains only a statement of her death.

“I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Sayaka Kanda (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unbelievable and unacceptable. We are currently investigating the detailed situation, but we kindly ask the media to refrain from interviewing relatives or posting articles by speculation,” says the statement by Mitsuhisa Kamoike, CEO of L’aube Inc.

What is the cause of death? A probable suicide, according to Kyodo News. Her office confirmed the death to Asahi.com, saying she died at 9:40 p.m. “It is with extreme sadness that we announce her death to her fans and those who have supported her,” the statement read. “We still are unable to accept her passing and trying to cope with it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kanda Cancelled a Saturday Performance

Kyodo News reported that police “have not ruled out foul play,” despite considering the death a probable suicide.

She was supposed to appear in a musical play on December 18, 2021, a Saturday, but she cancelled the performance, according to NHK. Asahi.com reported that she was set to play the role of Eliza Doolittle, but she cancelled, saying she was not feeling well. Express reported that Kanda had shown up for previous day’s rehearsals.

She was best known for voicing the character of Anna in the Japanese version of the Disney hit “Frozen,” NHK reported. According to Kotaku.com, during her career, she also appeared in “films, TV, and stage productions.” Her voice work also extended to anime productions, the site reports.

Daily Variety reported that she fell six floors to an outdoor area of the hotel.

According to NHK, Kanda fell from her room in a high-rise hotel.

Kanda Was the Daughter of Well-Known Parents

Kanda, 35, was the daughter of the actor Masaki Kanda and his singer ex-wife, Seiko Matsuda.

Matsuda’s website says, “Since making her singing debut, Seiko Matsuda has received more than 40 music awards and holds the remarkable record of releasing 24 consecutive No. 1 singles. From early on in her career, she has been active overseas, even appearing high on the U.S.A. BILLBOARD dance charts. Her talent is widely recognized in Asian countries as well.”

In a statement, Matsuda said she was having trouble accepting the death of her only child and asked people not to interview her neighbors, according to AramaJapan.com.

See her mother’s official website here.

The parents are divorced.

According to Asaki.com, she was found around 1 p.m. lying in a pool of blood. Express reported that she was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved.

