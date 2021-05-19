Spurs vs Grizzlies Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The new NBA Play-In Tournament continues on Wednesday night with the 9 vs. 10 Western Conference ‘Win or Go Home’ matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs vs Grizzlies Preview

The No. 9-seeded Memphis Grizzlies host the No. 10-seeded San Antonio Spurs in the new NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game will serve as an elimination game, with the winner advancing to take on the loser of the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors for the final spot in the Western Conference playoff bracket.

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-34) will be looking to return to the postseason after a three-year absence. The Grizzlies pack a multi-faceted punch, averaging a franchise record 113.3 points per game and ranking seventh in the league in defense. Memphis led the league in steals, fastbreak points and points scored in the paint.

Leading the way for the Grizzlies is the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant, who averaged 19.1 points per game and 7.4 assists per game in the regular season. The 21-year-old captained an offense that scored more than 130 points nine times this season.

Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas has been a beast in the paint this season, averaging career highs with 17.1 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game. Valanciunas recorded 49 double-doubles during the regular season, which tied him for third-most in the league. Backed by Valanciunas’ 4.1 offensive rebounds per game, the Grizzlies ranked second in the league in offensive boards per game.

The Grizzlies bring to the floor the second-youngest roster in the NBA and will be looking to gain valuable postseason experience this year.

The San Antonio Spurs (33-39) will be looking to get back to the playoffs, a season removed from their 22-year playoff appearance streak being snapped in the bubble in Orlando last summer.

The Spurs come into Wednesday night’s game having lost five of their last six games, which included four straight defeats to close out the regular season.

“We haven’t been playing as well as we probably could,” Spurs forward Rudy Gay said on Tuesday. “And that’s obvious. We are at a point right now where we are desperate.”

The Spurs are led by four-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who averaged 21.6 points per game, 6.9 assists per game and 4.2 rebounds per game in the regular season.

San Antonio holds the advantage over Memphis in playoff experience, with each one of their key rotation players having played in at least 10 career playoff games.

The Grizzlies took the season series 2-1, winning their two games by a combined margin of 48 points. The road team won each of the three contests.

The winner of the Grizzlies-Spurs matchup will also need to win Friday night’s battle for the 8th seed game to advance to the playoff tournament to play the top-seeded Utah Jazz in the Western Conference first round series.

