Spurs vs Wolfsberger TV USA: Where to Watch Europa League

Wolfsberger AC will host Tottenham Hotspur at Puskás Aréna in Budapest for the first leg of the sides’ Europa League round of 32 matchup on Thursday, as Austria has a ban on flights from the United Kingdom due to COVID-19.

In the United States, the match (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN (Spanish broadcast).

But if you don’t have cable or you want to watch in English, anyone in the US can watch every Europa League match live on CBS All Access, which is available through Amazon Prime or CBS.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a free live stream of Wolfsberger vs Tottenham in the US:

Wolfsberger vs Tottenham Preview

Tottenham took Group J with 13 points through six matches, edging Antwerp by a point. But Spurs aren’t entering the knockout stage in top form, having dropped five of their last six.

Four of those defeats have come in Premier League play. They’re now ninth on the league table after sitting in first as late as mid-December.

Spurs also suffered elimination from the FA Cup, falling to Everton 5-4 in extra time on Feb. 10.

“Obviously we’ve dropped some points in the league and we are out of the FA Cup — it’s sad and if you’re thinking about it like this, it’s negative,” Tottenham forward Son Heung-min said, according to the club’s official website, “but we’re in the Europa League, we’re in the final of the Carabao Cup and we have to think about it positively.

“The past is already past and we just want to focus on the coming fixtures. Now is another important game as the Europa League starts again so we are looking forward, we are focussed on this big game, a big competition, we go there with good energy, with positive energy and (look to) get the win.”

Three days after their FA Cup ouster, Spurs succumbed to first-place Manchester City 3-0 in EPL play. With 36 points through 22 league matches, Totteham sit 20 points behind City and eight behind Chelsea, who hold the fourth berth to next year’s Champions League.

“It’s obviously a bit of the players’ responsibility because we’ve dropped some points because of our mistakes and the players know, but we’ve had a conversation, we want more, we want to work hard because we know that as players, as human beings, we can do better to be honest,” Son said, per the club’s site.

He added: “Football is all about results, when you don’t win obviously the mood is a bit down, it’s hard to say, but the lads want to fight until the end because the season changes so quick — after one team was on top of the table, two weeks after that another team is on top of the table so the league is changing quite quick.”

Wolfsberger closed group play with 1-0 victories over CSKA Moscow and Feyenoord to finish second in Group K with 10 points. In their ninth consecutive season in the Austrian Football Bundesliga, they sit sixth on the league table with 24 points through 17 matches.

“Tottenham is the biggest club WAC has ever faced,” Wolfsberger assistant coach Mo Sahli said, according to The Guardian. “We are well aware of our role as underdogs and know Tottenham are the favourites but every game starts 0-0. We are really looking forward to these games.”