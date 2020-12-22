Stimulus 2: Mnuchin Says $600 Checks Will Be Sent out ‘Next Week’

Eligible Americans can expect to see their coronavirus stimulus checks as early as next week, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

The Treasury secretary said during a CNBC interview on Monday, December 21, that the checks will be sent out at the beginning of next week.

“People are going to see this money at the beginning of next week. It’s very fast,” Mnuchin said, according to the outlet. “I expect we’ll get the money out by the beginning of next week.”

On Sunday, December 19, congressional leaders announced a $900 billion stimulus agreement to provide assistance to the millions of Americans and businesses struggling financially as a result of the pandemic, CNBC reported. Although the The bill has not yet been published, Mnuchin assured to the outlet that $600 direct payments are included.

The payments will be in sequences should they follow the distribution from the first round of checks created under the March CARES Act, according to Forbes.

“The first round of payments will go to those for whom the IRS has bank account details on file and can remit funds via direct deposit,” Forbes said. “Even better, most Americans won’t have to take any additional action to receive their $600 check. The IRS will use information from their 2019 or 2018 tax return to facilitate payment.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mnuchin’s Comments Came Hours Before Congress Was Slated to Vote to Approve the $900 Billion Relief Package

BREAKING: The Senate just passed another major bipartisan, COVID-19 relief package. The American people can rest assured that more help is on the way, immediately. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 22, 2020

According to CNBC, Mnuchin’s comments came just hours before Congress was slated to vote and approve the $900 billion relief bill.

The bill seeks to inject $284 billion into the Paycheck Protection Program, which gives loans to small business struggling to stay open, as well as an additional $20 billion to small business grants and $15 billion to live event venues, the outlet continued.

Stimulus checks in the proposal are expected to range between $600 payments and $2,400 payments, CNBC said.

“Individuals including children will receive $600 in direct payments. A family of four could end up with $2,400,” CNBC wrote. “The payments decrease for people who made more than $75,000 during 2019. They would phase out completely for people who made above $99,000 that year.”

The package would also provide a $300 federal weekly unemployment supplement, the outlet said.

Democrats Hinted Congress May Need to Pass More Stimulus in the Coming Months

Democrats have hinted that more stimulus may be needed for Americans and the economy in the coming months, CNBC reported.

According to the outlet, “President-elect Joe Biden has called the current bill a down payment on further action.”

“They’re on their way to being able to come up with a package that meets the basic immediate needs that we have, but I’ve made it real clear, it’s just a down payment,” Biden told reporters earlier this month in Delaware, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told The Daily Briefing he is open to the possibility of more stimulus in the future.

“It’s not too little, too late,” he said to the outlet. “It’s directly targeted at exactly what the country needs right now. If, after the new [Biden] administration comes in, they want to advocate more, we’ll take a look at it, based on conditions in the country at that time.”

