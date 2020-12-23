Stimulus Checks 2: Trump Calls on Congress to Increase Amount to $2,000

President Donald Trump called on Congress to increase the amount of stimulus checks provided in the COVID-19 relief stimulus package to $2,000 from $600.

He posted a video on his Twitter account Tuesday, December 22, saying the coronavirus relief bill should be amended to increase the check amount and “remove wasteful and unnecessary items.”

The video came two days after Congress reached an agreement on a new stimulus package, providing $908 billion in relief. The economic relief package includes $600 direct payments to Americans and $300 in enhanced unemployment for 10 weeks, according to CBS News. Individuals making less than $75,000 per year or couples making less than $150,000 will be the only ones to receive the $600 checks, the news outlet reported. Individuals who earn between $75,000 and $100,000 will receive gradually smaller payments, and individuals whose income exceeds $100,000 will not receive a stimulus check. Dependent children will receive $600, according to CBS News. They previously received $500.

Trump Was Expected to Sign the COVID-19 Relief Bill But Called it a 'Disgrace'

Trump called the $900 economic stimulus package a “disgrace” in a video posted on his Twitter account, saying lawmakers should make changes to the package. This included an increase in check amounts to be sent to Americans. The tweet came less than 24 hours after the Senate voted to pass the bill.

“The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated,” Trump said in the video posted on Twitter. “It really is a disgrace.”

CNBC reported Trump had been expected to sign the legislation, along with a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the government open. He did not threaten to veto the legislation.

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” he said in the video.

Trump Called on Congress to Eliminate Items From Its COVID Relief Bill & Provide More Stimulus Money

Moments after the White House announces pardons for former GOP lawmakers & people tied to Mueller probe, Trump says he doesn't want to sign the stimulus deal his staff said he would sign, demands stimulus checks be raised from $600 to $2k and claims he could stay in office. https://t.co/piNN4S0pz7 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 23, 2020

Trump said the new COVID-19 stimulus package provides funding for unnecessary items that could be better used to provide economic support to Americans.

“It’s called the COVID relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with COVID,” he said.

Trump said the bill is more than 5,000 pages long, and claimed no one in Congress had actually read it “because of its length and complexity.”