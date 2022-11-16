‘The Voice’ Coaches Score Multiple Grammy Nominations

The nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards were announced yesterday and the field includes quite a few familiar faces from “The Voice”. Several coaches, both past and present, have been nominated for their music, or for their work with another musician.

2 Season 22 Coaches Received Nominations

Among the group of “Voice” coaches being recognized at this year’s ceremony with a nomination are two coaches on the ongoing season 22.

John Legend received three Grammy nominations this week, all for his work on the song “God Did” by DJ Khaled, which features Legend, along with musicians Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, and Fridayy. The group was nominated in the categories Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance (note: Best Rap Song is judged based on the songwriting itself, while Best Rap Performance is judged on the overall song and performance in the recording).

The other coach to receive a nod from the current season is also the newest, Camila Cabello. Cabello was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with former “Voice” mega mentor Ed Sheeran for the song “Bam Bam”. Nia Skyfer, who is no longer in the competition, performed “Bam Bam” as the final Blind Audition this season, and while Cabello wasn’t able to turn her chair as her team was already full, Legend was able to take the singer over to his team.

Past (and Future) Coaches Received 7 More Nominations

The Grammy love doesn’t stop at season 22’s coaches. Plenty of former coaches (along with one who is returning next season) received nods this week for the awards show.

Season one coach Christina Aguilera received two nominations for her album “Aguilera”, one for Best Latin Pop Album and one for Best Immersive Audio Album (which used to be called Best Surround Sound Album).

Usher only appeared in seasons four and six of “The Voice” as a coach, later coming back as an advisor. This year, he is included in Mary J. Blige’s Album of the Year nomination as a featured artist on her album “Good Morning Gorgeous”. Usher is featured on the final track of the album, “Need Love”.

Pharrell Williams is also in the list of Album of the Year nominations for his producing work on “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers”, by Kendrick Lamar. Williams is credited as a songwriter and producer on the title track “Mr. Morale” which features Tanna Leone.

Both of season 15 and 16’s Comeback Stage coaches, Kelsea Ballerini and Bebe Rexha received nominations as well. Ballerini was recognized in the Best Country Solo Performance category for her song “Heartfirst”, and Rexha was recognized in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her work with David Guetta on their song, “I’m Good (Blue)”.

The final “Voice” coach to receive recognition is Kelly Clarkson, who has coached eight seasons of the show and returns in season 23 for her ninth. Clarkson’s album “When Christmas Comes Around…” was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, and is one of two Christmas albums in the category, the other being Norah Jones’s “I Dream of Christmas”.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air February 5, 2023, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

