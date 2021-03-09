Connecticut Mother Accused of Murdering Her 4-Year-Old Son: Police

Tiffany Farrauto, a 33-year-old Connecticut mother, was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with murder after telling officers she “strangled” her four-year-old son, who was found dead in their apartment, authorities said. According to a press release by the New London Police Department in Connecticut, authorities were called to a parking lot of 242 Nautilus Dr., New London following reports of a woman hitting a vehicle with a baseball bat.

When officers arrived on the scene, the police’s press release stated that the woman, identified as Farrauto, “informed police that she had ‘strangled’ her four (4) year son and he was in the apartment.” It added that police immediately went to her apartment and found an “unconscious and unresponsive young male child.” The child was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Farrauto was initially charged with two counts of criminal mischief and after the police investigation she was also charged with murder and risk of injury to a minor. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

During a Press Conference, the Police Chief Said Farrauto Told Officers ‘Take Me Away’

During a Sunday press conference, New London Police Chief Peter Reichard said Farrauto told responding officers, “take me away.” When they responded asking her what she meant, that’s when the 33-year-old mother “indicated that she harmed her son and that her son was in the apartment,” Reichard said.

The police chief became emotional as he discussed the case and said the boy seemed to be in medical distress when officers found him, without a pulse. He said the child was transported to L+M Hospital by the New London Fire Department but the medical staff was unable to resuscitate him. Reichard explained:

I talked to the officers first arrived at the scene. They were choked up by it, all of them there have children. A couple of them have children the same age, and it hits home, it hits you right in the guts. I then proceeded to the emergency room myself where several more of my officers and the entire emergency room staff were there. It hits home with them too and they do these things every day. It’s not easy.

The Incident Remains Under Investigation & the Child Has Not Yet Been Publicly Identified

According to Reichard, the child will not be publicly identified at this time because they haven’t reached his father or paternal family. The investigation is ongoing, the press release indicated, and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the police department’s detectives at 860-447-1481 or anonymously via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip and the information to Tip411 (847411).

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Monday to determine the 4-year-old boy’s cause of death and Farrauto was also scheduled to appear before the court on Monday.

During the same press conference on Sunday, the mayor of New London said, “It’s been a tough day in the city, we’ve lost a small child to violence. Our community is hurting. We really are just one big family. We all share in a loss like this.”

