How Many Attended Trump’s Sanford, Florida Rally? See Orlando Crowd Size Photos

President Donald Trump led his first rally today since his coronavirus diagnosis. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Sanford, Florida, rally, along with crowd size photos and overflow photos. The rally took place at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.

Thousands Attended the Rally, with Media Estimating 4,000 or More, Not Including Overflow

This was Trump’s first rally speech since contracting coronavirus. His doctor had said for the first time on Monday before the rally that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, AP reported.

Ben Riley-Smith, U.S. editor of the Telegraph, showed the crowd and estimated it numbered at least at 4,000, possibly more. He wrote: “There are a lot of people here at Trump’s Florida rally. At a guess 4,000+?”

There are a lot of people here at Trump’s Florida rally. At a guess 4,000+? pic.twitter.com/F0XmBzJziH — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) October 12, 2020

The Orlando Sentinel estimated the crowd to be in the “thousands.”

Richard Hall of the Independent shared the video below, noting that the crowd was not socially distanced and many weren’t wearing masks.

View of the crowd here in Sanford, Florida. Trump’s first rally since being infected with Covid-19. Crowd is not socially distanced and lots of people with no masks. pic.twitter.com/IRy81n5Cws — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) October 12, 2020

He shared more photos showing a packed crowd in Florida.

This photo was shared on Twitter by Doug Mills of the New York Times.

.@realDonaldTrump arrives on stage for a campaign rally at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Fl. pic.twitter.com/LtTnznFCVh — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) October 12, 2020

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that he felt energized by their prayers and support. “Now they say I’m immune…. I feel so powerful. I’ll kiss everyone in the room,” Trump joked. “I’ll kiss all the guys and all the beautiful women.”

Before he spoke, Trump tossed masks to the crowd as he often does. He was quite energetic for his speech, which lasted about 60 minutes.

Trump’s speech was shorter than his normal 90-minute-long rally speech, but it was longer than the 45-minute speech he gave just before his diagnosis.

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that the U.S. is going to land an astronaut on Mars “very soon.”

Biden has been leading Trump in polls recently, but Trump told the crowd during his Orlando rally speech that the sizes of his rallies are “the real polls.”

Trump expresses sympathies to people whose family members have died from the virus; he has rarely said such things at rallies. The crowd chants to him, "We love you." He thanks them, then baselessly alleges there's a politically motivated effort to prevent a pre-election vaccine. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 12, 2020

Daniel Dale of CNN shared that at one point during his speech, Trump expressed his sympathy for the families of those who had died for coronavirus. The crowd chanted back: “We love you!”

Trump danced at the end of his rally, as he often does.

The president is dancing. pic.twitter.com/PXQcHOjufc — Richard Hall (@_RichardHall) October 13, 2020

Overflow Was Also Packed & Trump Has More Events Planned This Week

RSBN, a pro-Trump news source, shared these screenshots from the “Overflow Cam” during Trump’s rally.

Overflow cam! Trump rally in Sanford, FL is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5O8UKaLVnN — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 12, 2020

They shared this photo too:

Overflow crowd already at the @realDonaldTrump event in Sanford, FL. 👀 pic.twitter.com/abSPuIysMn — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 12, 2020

Nicole Sganga of CBS News shared this video of the crowd lined up seven hours before the event was beginning.

SANFORD, FL — Seven hours ahead of President Trump’s rally, supporters line up to witness their candidate’s return to the campaign trail. “He’s back and so are we,” one calls out. pic.twitter.com/XPLZZZZrtd — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) October 12, 2020

Jim Acosta shared this photo of people waiting for Trump to arrive.

Waiting for Trump rally outside Orlando, very few supporters wearing masks, including many senior citizens. pic.twitter.com/nKdPkI1n7G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 12, 2020

Here are some more crowd photos from today.

Trump is currently planning a number of additional in-person rallies this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Johnstown, Pennsylvania rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 13 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

The Des Moines, Iowa rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, October 14, at Des Moines International Airport.

