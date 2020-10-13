How Many Attended Trump’s Sanford, Florida Rally? See Orlando Crowd Size Photos

How Many Attended Trump’s Sanford, Florida Rally? See Orlando Crowd Size Photos

Trump Sanford Rally Crowd Size

Getty How many people were at Trump's Sanford, Florida rally?

President Donald Trump led his first rally today since his coronavirus diagnosis. Here’s a look at how many people attended the Sanford, Florida, rally, along with crowd size photos and overflow photos. The rally took place at the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.

Thousands Attended the Rally, with Media Estimating 4,000 or More, Not Including Overflow

GettyPresident Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020.

This was Trump’s first rally speech since contracting coronavirus. His doctor had said for the first time on Monday before the rally that Trump had tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days, AP reported.

GettyPresident Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally in Sanford.

Ben Riley-Smith, U.S. editor of the Telegraph, showed the crowd and estimated it numbered at least at 4,000, possibly more. He wrote: “There are a lot of people here at Trump’s Florida rally. At a guess 4,000+?”

The Orlando Sentinel estimated the crowd to be in the “thousands.”

Richard Hall of the Independent shared the video below, noting that the crowd was not socially distanced and many weren’t wearing masks.

He shared more photos showing a packed crowd in Florida.

This photo was shared on Twitter by Doug Mills of the New York Times.

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that he felt energized by their prayers and support. “Now they say I’m immune…. I feel so powerful. I’ll kiss everyone in the room,” Trump joked. “I’ll kiss all the guys and all the beautiful women.”

GettySupporters of President Donald Trump attend a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida, October 12, 2020.

Before he spoke, Trump tossed masks to the crowd as he often does. He was quite energetic for his speech, which lasted about 60 minutes.

GettyPresident Donald Trump throws masks to supporters as he arrives to hold a Make America Great Again rally.

Trump’s speech was shorter than his normal 90-minute-long rally speech, but it was longer than the 45-minute speech he gave just before his diagnosis.

During his speech, Trump told the crowd that the U.S. is going to land an astronaut on Mars “very soon.”

Biden has been leading Trump in polls recently, but Trump told the crowd during his Orlando rally speech that the sizes of his rallies are “the real polls.”

Daniel Dale of CNN shared that at one point during his speech, Trump expressed his sympathy for the families of those who had died for coronavirus. The crowd chanted back: “We love you!”

Trump danced at the end of his rally, as he often does.

Overflow Was Also Packed & Trump Has More Events Planned This Week

RSBN, a pro-Trump news source, shared these screenshots from the “Overflow Cam” during Trump’s rally.

They shared this photo too:

Nicole Sganga of CBS News shared this video of the crowd lined up seven hours before the event was beginning.

Jim Acosta shared this photo of people waiting for Trump to arrive.

Here are some more crowd photos from today.

GettyPresident Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport.

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives.

GettyPeople watch as President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One.

GettyPresident Donald Trump speaks during his campaign event at the Orlando Sanford International Airport on October 12, 2020 in Sanford, Florida.

GettyPresident Donald Trump arrives on stage.

GettyPresident Donald Trump holds a Make America Great Again rally as he campaigns at Orlando Sanford International Airport in Sanford, Florida.

Trump is currently planning a number of additional in-person rallies this week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Johnstown, Pennsylvania rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, October 13 at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

The Des Moines, Iowa rally begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, October 14, at Des Moines International Airport.

