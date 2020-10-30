Tucker Carlson’s Missing Documents & Package Found by UPS

Tucker Carlson’s claim of missing documents in the Hunter Biden laptop saga has a new twist: UPS says it’s found them.

UPS confirmed to the Daily Beast on October 29 that it had located Carlson’s package, telling the site, “After an extensive search, we have found the contents of the package and are arranging for its return. UPS will always focus first on our customers, and will never stop working to solve issues and make things right.”

On his Fox News show, Carlson revealed the documents were missing but didn’t explain what was in the package. Carlson critics used the revelation about missing documents to mock him on social media, but UPS has now confirmed they were really missing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carlson Says the ‘Trove’ of Documents Initially Couldn’t Be Found

On his show, while they were still missing, Carlson discussed the documents. “Damning Hunter Documents Suddenly Vanish,” the screen said.

“On Monday of this week we received from a source a collection of confidential documents relating to the Biden family. We believe those documents are authentic, real and damning,” Carlson claimed.

He said he and an executive producer were in Los Angeles preparing to interview Hunter Biden’s former business associate Tony Bobulinksi.

They “texted a producer in New York and asked him to send those documents to us in L.A.,” Carlson said, which they did. He said the producer used a “brand-name company,” although he didn’t name UPS in that segment.

“The Biden documents never arrived in Los Angeles,” said Carlson, who added that the shipping company gave word that the “package was opened and the contents missing. The company took this seriously, and immediately began a search.”

They started tracing the envelope and interviewed every employee who touched the envelope. “They combed the entire cavernous sorting facility,” said Carlson.

He said they used pictures of the content but found nothing at that point. “Those documents have vanished,” Carlson said on that show, calling the documents a “trove of materials” that are “relevant to the presidential campaign.” He declared that he and the company were “baffled and deeply bothered.”

Carlson Has Been Heavily Discussing the Hunter Biden Laptop Controversy

The renewed focus on Hunter Biden and his business dealings in Ukraine and China after the The New York Post ran a story alleging that Hunter Biden, Joe’s son, dropped off a damaged MacBook laptop at a Delaware computer store to be repaired, and then didn’t pick it back up. The laptop allegedly included a sex tape, explicit photos, and emails that related to his business dealings and father.

Biden’s campaign has denied any wrongdoing by the Democratic presidential candidate.

The laptop is controversial because it was given to the Post by President Donald Trump’s key supporter, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. The Post alleged that the computer store owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, “made a copy of the hard drive and later gave it to former Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello.”

Some have raised questions about the Post story’s credibility. The New York Times reported that the Post’s “front-page article about Hunter Biden … was written mostly by a staff reporter who refused to put his name on it … because he had concerns over the article’s credibility.” Unidentified Post employees who spoke to The Times said “many” staff members had concerns about the story’s sources, the timing and “whether the paper had done enough to verify the authenticity of the hard drive’s contents.”

The Post article was headlined, “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad.”

The Post’s central claim of wrongdoing against the elder Biden derives from alleged emails on the laptop.

The alleged smoking-gun email The Post claims was on the computer in question shows Hunter Biden setting up a meeting between his father and a Ukrainian energy firm executive. Hunter Biden was paid by the firm.

The story alleged, “Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post.” The prosecutor in question was Viktor Shokin, who was planning to investigate Burisma, and Biden put pressure on Ukraine to fire him or U.S. aid to the country would be withheld, The Post reported.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s realty an honor and pleasure,” the email, purportedly from Vadym Pozharskyi and found on the mysterious laptop in question, reads. The Post also alleged the laptop contained sexually explicit photos. An FBI spokesperson told the Post: “My office can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation.” Pozharskyi advised the Burisma board which paid Hunter $50,000 a month.

The Biden campaign has denied there was a meeting between Joe Biden and the energy executive.

The Biden campaign trashed Giuliani’s credibility and denied the meeting but also did not dispute the laptop was Hunter’s, telling NBC News, “The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story. They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials. We have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

Bobulinski then came forward. He’s a retired Navy lieutenant who, according to Fox News, “was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.”

The Hill reported that Bobulinski’s “emails were a key part of a story published recently by the New York Post, alleging that Hunter Biden used his influence to connect a Ukrainian businessman and fellow board member at the gas company Burisma with his father when he was vice president.”

