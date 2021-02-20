WATCH: Dramatic Video Shows United Plane’s Engine on Fire Over Colorado

A viral video shows the passengers of United 328 cheering as the damaged airplane lands in Denver, Colorado. Another video shows the plane’s engine aflame as it was in the air.

The video of the burning engine has more than 4 million views. It was shared by a woman who wrote, “Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight everyone’s okay though!” She added, “This video was taken by a passenger on the flight. I take no credit for this video.”

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

The video, which was taken by Troy Lewis, has more than 300,000 views on Twitter. It shows the plane’s mangled engine as it touches down. UA 328 left from Denver on February 20, 2021, bound for Hawaii, but circled back to the Denver airport after the engine problems. The plane landed safely without injuries to any passengers.

Here’s the video:

BREAKING This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA Passengers cheer. You can see damage to right engine. Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

While in the air, the plane suffered an explosion that caused large airplane parts to careen into the yards of homes in Broomfield, Colorado.

Video Also Captured the Plane Flying in the Air & Smoke From the Engine Explosion

Thanks for sharing this video with us. https://t.co/vBRGJ7NsrC — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Broomfield police shared a second video, which was posted by a man named Tyler Thal. It shows the plane in the air over Broomfield and plumes of smoke behind it.

“I saw an explosion on this low flying aircraft over @broomfield about 45 minutes ago. Debris fell from the plane and left a black cloud of smoke. The plane continued on. Any new on if this plane landed safely? @BroomfieldPD @NMFirePIO @9NEWS @KyleClark,” he wrote.

The National Transportation Safety Board wrote on Twitter, “NTSB has opened an investigation into the Feb. 20, 2021, engine event on a United 777. Denver-based NTSB investigators are responding.”

Police & Others Shared Dramatic Photos of the Debris Landing in Broomfield

Police and others shared dramatic photos that showed large metal plane parts in yards and next to homes.

“A Code Red was sent out to about 1,400 residents around Commons Park, Northmoor and Red Leaf asking them to look for debris in yards,” Broomfield police wrote.

.@NTSB is sending a team to take over the investigation. Once again please don’t touch or move any debris and report to dispatch at 303.438.6400 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/zBl0s4jIFA — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Broomfield police wrote, “Getting reports that a plane flying over @broomfield had engine trouble and dropped debris in several neighborhoods around 1:08 pm. No injuries reported at this time. Plane did not land in Broomfield.”

According to CNN, the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that the plane, UA 328, was “experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. The FAA is aware of reports of debris in the vicinity of the airplane’s flight path.”

“United Flight 328 experienced an engine failure and safely returned to Denver. We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement,” United Airlines said in a statement. “The NTSB is investigating and has directed that any persons with debris from this event contact their local law enforcement agency.”

There were 241 people on board the plane, according to CNN.

People on the plane later told local journalists that they heard the explosion and felt the heat from the engine fire:

Sonny & Kelly Glidden were on the flight from DIA to Hawaii when the second engine failed. Kelly said she saw the explosion and could feel the heat. They were seated three rows back from the right wind. @KDVR @channel2kwgn pic.twitter.com/H4cKnzd28B — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) February 20, 2021

