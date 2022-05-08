Vincent Chiarella: Sandals Resorts Bahamas Deaths Victims

Vincent Chiarella is the first victim in the Sandals Resorts Bahamas deaths to be named.

In a news release, the Royal Bahamian Police Force wrote that they were investigating the “sudden death of two males and an adult female.” They are all U.S. citizens.

The deaths occurred at Sandals’ Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma. Bahamian Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said no foul play is suspected, according to WVTM13.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chiarella’s Son Confirmed That He Was One of the Victims Who Died

Vincent Chiarella, originally of Birmingham, Alabama, was confirmed as one of the victims who died at the report, by his son, Austin Chiarella.

Austin Chiarella told WVTM13that his mother Donnis Chiarella was also a guest at the resort. She is injured. He told the television station that the family was frustrated. Online records list the Chiarellas as living most recently in Panama City, Florida.

The son told ABC News that Vincent Chiarella, who was in his mid-60s, and his wife were in the Bahamas for their anniversary. He said his mother was being airlifted to a hospital in Florida.

He spoke to his mother and told ABC what she said.

“She woke up and my dad was laying there on the floor, and she couldn’t move,” he said. “Her legs and arms was swollen and she couldn’t move and she screamed to get someone to come in the door.” His mother told him she initially felt ill the day before but “thought she was alright” after being released from the clinic.

“I am just so heartbroken right now,” Austin Chiarella said. “My dad was everything to me.”

Two of the Victims Showed Signs of Convulsion, Police Say

Preliminary reports showed that, after 9 a.m. on Friday May 6, 2022, police at the George Town Police Station “were informed by staff of a local resort that the body of a male was found in one of the Villas unresponsive,” the news release said.

En route to the scene, officers were information “that an additional male and female were found unresponsive in another Villa.”

Officers entered a bedroom in the first Villa and found a caucasian male “lying on the ground unresponsive,” the news release said. “An examination of the body was conducted” and “no signs of trauma” were found. A doctor pronounced the victim dead.

The officers next went to the second villa, where they found a Caucasian male “slumped against a wall in a bathroom unresponsive. A Caucasian female was also found in a bedroom on a bed. “

She was also unresponsive.

“Both individuals showed signs of convulsion,” the release says, adding that no other signs of trauma were found and the local doctor later pronounced both people dead.

The couple in the second villa had complained of illness the previous evening. They went to a local medical facility and after receiving treatment, they returned to their lodging.

An autopsy report will determine the exact cause of death.

Another Vacationer Heard That Faulty Air Conditioning Units Caused the Deaths

Chris Coucheron-Aamot, another vacationer, wrote about the deaths on Facebook. The post is no longer visible, but Daily Mail saved a copy.

“It sounds like this news is starting to become known stateside,” the post read.

“Chris and I are safe and healthy. Three of our neighbors in the building right next to us died and a fourth was airlifted in critical condition early yesterday. There was crime scene tape and security guards all around our unit. It sounds like it may have been a fault with the a/c in the unit, causing a toxic coolant leak.”

They added, “It was hard to sleep last night – every time the a/c came on, I woke up. We’re continuing our vacation because that’s what I would want people to do if I were to have been one who died. Celebrate my life by living yours to the fullest. That said, our hearts are with those who grieve. May God have mercy on them and us.”

The State Department Confirmed the Deaths of Three U.S. Citizens in the Bahamas

The State Department has weighed in on the deaths in a statement to USA Today.

“We can confirm the death of three U.S. citizens in the Bahamas,” the State Department wrote in a statement to USA TODAY. “We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, we have nothing further to add at this time.”

Sandals resorts told CNN, “A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities.” The company did not release additional details “out of respect for the privacy of our guests.”

