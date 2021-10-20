How to Watch Blazers Games Live Online Without Cable

The Portland Trail Blazers enter the 2021-22 season with many questions and very few answers. There is a great deal of uncertainty in the Northwest as to what is going to happen the team from a performance and ownership standpoint and this could promise to be a year where the squad either breaks through or breaks down.

In 2021-22, most Blazers games will be televised in local markets on Root Sports, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Root Sports), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Blazers game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Blazers Market

If You’re Out of the Blazers Market

Blazers Season Preview 2021-22

The only thing worse than becoming a losing team in the NBA is becoming stagnant. The Portland Trail Blazers might have maxed out and the team is finding a hard time taking the next step in the playoffs and it was the underlying theme for various soap operas that emerged during the past offseason. First-year coach Chauncey Billups will have his work cut out for him as he comes into a team that has underperformed and found itself in basketball limbo in that past few seasons.

Unceremonious first-round exits in the playoffs generated a great deal of displeasure from Damian Lillard. During the off-season the six-time All-Star questioned management in terms of their commitment to winning and his demands led to a what will end up being the main story of the season.

All eyes will be on the star point guard and the eyes of the NBA will be on where any potential next steps will lead him.

Another player that will be looked at a great deal will be center Jusuf Nurkic. If the Bosnian is capable of being healthy, the team will be even more competitive. His inability to that, did cause problems to the team. In the last two seasons, Nurkic played only 45 games. To be able to see him on court more often, could possibly mean there is less of a burden on Lillard to carry the burden.

The controversy surrounding the Trails Blazers started basically as soon as the season ended. The storylines were aplenty and fans in Portland were fuming with their All-Star guard Damian Lillard after his disapproval of the Chauncey Billlups hire after saying he was “disappointed”.

The Blazers had many changes as they brought in Larry Nance Jr. after shipping out Derrick Jones. They also brought in Cody Zeller, Tony Snell, Dennis Smith Jr., Patrick Patterson, Ben McLemore, Marquese Chriss all through free agency.

This was in an effort to able to replace players such as Carmelo Anthony. Zach Collins, Harry Giles, and Enes Kanter as they all left via free agency.

In the past few years, Portland’s offense kept them in games while it was their defensive gams that let them down. The Blazers ranked 29th in defensive efficiency as they conceded an average of 115.3 points. Only the Sacramento Kings were worse in that category. This was a little better compared to the previous seasons where they were the ones at the very bottom of the table.

Chauncey Billups’ side will be once again challenging for a playoff spot, but should they become a better overall team, you could see them make a deeper run in the playoffs compared to recent years.