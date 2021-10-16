How to Watch Kentucky vs Georgia Football Live Online

Undefeated squads clash at Kentucky heads to Athens to take on top-ranked Georgia on Saturday.

The game (3:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Kentucky vs Georgia online:

Kentucky vs Georgia Preview

Georgia is the newly dubbed No. 1 team in the country and wants to start off their reign with a big win as they host No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have been dominant this season, averaging 39.8 points per game and allowing just 5.5.

While the top-ranking is nice, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart knows it means nothing if Georgia can’t stay within the top four when the season ends to make the playoffs.

“Not really. I mean, it doesn’t,” Smart told Finebaum. “I think you worry more about the way it affects your players and the team and social media and those things but, it matters that you get in those playoffs. That’s the key, is being in the top four. It doesn’t matter what you’re ranked now or later. It matters at the end.”

Smart sent a message to Georgia fans ahead of the matchup with the Wildcats, asking them to be there early, often and loud.

“Their impact could be the difference in the game,” Smart said. “You can’t be apathetic as a fan. This is a high, high-quality football team and we need the extra advantage of playing at home just like what we went up against last week at Auburn. We need that same advantage this week.”

Kentucky has built a defensive reputation over the last few seasons, although the offense has caught up. The Wildcat offense scores 31 points per game, with the defense allowing just over 17.

“Their defense has always been tremendous to me. I don’t know how many guys they had drafted last year, but they had an unbelievable defense. They got a lot of those guys back.,” Smart said. “The biggest difference in their team is the quarterback (Will Levis), and their offensive system is different. They’ve always been physical. Their offensive line last year was physical.”

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said the most important battles will be in the trenches.

“Anytime, since I’ve got here, I’ve been trying to improve and be as physical as we can. It’s a line-of-scrimmage league,” Stoops said. “We want to be very good at the line of scrimmage. We pride ourselves on being physical. We’re going to need to take that up another notch playing them this year.”

Georgia is a massive 21.5-point favorite at home against Kentucky. The total is set at 44.5 points.