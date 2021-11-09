Where to Watch NC Central vs Richmond Basketball 2021

The Richmond Spiders begin their 2021-22 basketball season when they host North Carolina Central at the Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia. This game marks the kickoff of the season for both teams on Tuesday night.

NC Central vs Richmond Preview

Last season NCCU played just 14 games, the fewest in a campaign since the Eagles played 11 in the 1936-37 season. The Eagles stayed true to their defensive mindset, and finished the 2020-21 season with the third-best scoring defense in the league with 71.6 points allowed per contest. NCCU also featured one of the league’s top scorers in C.J. Keyser (Baltimore, Md.), who earned First Team All-MEAC honors after averaging 16.6 points per game, and was ranked 10th in the conference with a 45.8 field goal percentage.

Head coach LeVelle Moton returns for his 13th season at the helm of the men’s basketball program, and he stands four wins shy of becoming just the third men’s basketball coach in school history to reach 200 wins.

The Eagles will have just three returners from last season: Alex Caldwell (Columbia, S.C.), Nicolas Fennell (Bowie, Md.), and Justin Wright (Greenville, N.C.).

The Eagles will have their first game of the season away from home as they face a Richmond Spiders team that want to look strong coming into the season. This is the first time in the history of the program that they come into a third consecutive season ranked in the Top 25. After a 5-2 start last year, the Spiders ended up having an erratic end to a shortened season where they ended up 14-9 and an early exit from the Atlantic-10 tournament, the team want to be able to finally fulfill the expectations that were placed upon this team two years ago.

Between that and the pandemic in 2020, there was a great chance that this group of players would have played in the NCAA tournament and maybe had an important impact in that competition.

Chris Mooney brings back everyone besides leading scorer, Blake Francis. Richmond should put out a nearly identical lineup to last year, replacing Francis with a healthy Nick Sherod. This is why shooting guard Nick Sherod will be so important. Also for him, the fact that he will be coming back from a second ACL tear will be significant for him as well as a major boost for the team.

Tyler Burton as well as power forward Nathan Cayo will also add some scoring punch as well as presence around the rim for the Spiders.