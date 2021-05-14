How to Watch Seattle Storm Games Online Without Cable

The reigning WNBA champion Seattle Storm will be looking to win it all again this year, and they’ll kick their 2021 campaign off May 15 against the Las Vegas Aces.

In 2021, half of the Storm’s games will be televised nationally on either ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 or CBS Sports Network, while 23 of their games will be televised locally on JOEtv (KZJO) (some games will be both nationally and locally televised).

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Storm game in 2021, whether you live in-market or somewhere else in the country:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes JOEtv (KZJO), so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Storm game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every bundle, while JOEtv is in the “Choice” and above bundles, and CBS Sports Network is only in “Ultimate” and “Premier.”

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, and “Ultimate” is $94.99, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Storm game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised WNBA games via WNBA League Pass. It costs $16.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $9.99 for the year to just watch one team’s out-of-market games. You can sign up right here:

WNBA League Pass

Once signed up for WNBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Storm games live on the WNBA app on your Apple TV, Chromecast, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device. You can also watch on your computer via the WNBA website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Storm 2021 Season Preview

Seattle finished its shortened 2021 campaign with an 18-4 record. The Storm scored 87.5 points a game, which was second in the league, and they boasted the WNBA’S best defense, surrendering just 76.0 points per contest. The Storm’s roster will look quite different this season, though.

The dominant trio of Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd remain after the departure of Alysha Clark and Natasha Howard. Seattle added forward Candice Dupree in free agency, while Katie Lou Samuelson, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Kennedy Burke were all added as role players whose contributions remain unknown as of yet.

Stewart will likely lead the way again for Seattle. She averaged 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game last season, both of which led the team, and she was the MVP of the finals. After dealing with a bone bruise in her knee last year, the stalwart Bird will be back after averaging 9.8 points a game in limited work last season.

Loyd had career highs in both field goal percentage and 3-point percentage in 2020, and her 15.5 points a game was second on the team behind Stewart, so she’ll be one to watch, as will point guard Jordin Canada, who filled in capably for Bird last season.

“I think once it’s all said and done she has a chance to go down as one of the greatest of all-time. She’s already in that conversation at the age of 26. So it just speaks to her talent level, it speaks to her ability to continue to get better, to continue to want to get better,” Bird said about Stewart.

“When you’re the team that’s trying to repeat, you can fall into the trap of, ‘But this worked last year,’ or, ‘We did this last year, and it worked,’” Bird added. “I think it’s going to be really important for us, and this is where having a new roster can help, there’s going to be none of that.”

For her part, Stewart says the team is thinking about making history as a franchise. The Storm have never repeated as champions before, and that’s something this group would like to accomplish together.

“We have the same expectations that we always have,” Stewart said this week. “Obviously, if you look at the roster, top to bottom, it’s different than it has been in previous years. But being different isn’t always a bad thing. We’ve all tasted winning, and we want to taste it more.”

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.