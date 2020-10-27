[WATCH]: Video Shows Man Dump Pregnant Girlfriend’s Body in Queens

Police released a graphic video today that shows a man dumping the body of his pregnant girlfriend on the side of an expressway in Queens October 23.

NYPD identified the suspected as Goey Charles, 29, who was arrested in the hours before the video was released on Twitter, October 27, 2020. The victim was identified as Vanessa Pierre and her unborn baby. Police said Pierre was found lying facedown on the sidewalk off of Horace Harding Expressway in the 111th District October 23. The 27-second video has a timestamp of 4:38 a.m. October 23, 2020.

Video Caught Suspect, Identified As Goey Charles, Leave the Body of Vanessa Pierre on a Queens Sidewalk

On October 23rd in the confines of the 111th precinct, 29-year-old Vanessa Pierre and her unborn baby were found deceased laying facedown on the sidewalk off of Horace Harding Expressway. pic.twitter.com/OiTW0AMzud — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) October 27, 2020

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison released the video of a man they identified as Charles leaving Pierre’s body on the sidewalk. Harrison sent out a series of tweets early October 27 describing the investigation and acknowledging the cooperation with the district attorney’s office in the investigation.

The video shows the suspect, pulled up to a sidewalk, and open the passenger side of a light colored two-door vehicle. He hurriedly drags an object from the passenger side and places it beside a bush. The body was blurred in the video released by police, and an arrow points to the object with the word “victim.” The man then briefly enters the passenger side of the car again, walks briskly around the back of the car and climbs back into the driver’s seat before the video cuts out.

Pierre’s sister, Melissa Pierre, told the New York Post the car shown in the video was Pierre’s car.

Vanessa Pierre, a Nurse Practitioner, Was 6 Months Pregnant When She Died

Goey “Joey” Charles, 29, of L.I., was arrested for allegedly strangling his pregnant girlfriend, 29, of one year and dumping her body near a Queens expressway. The suspect’s shocked mother said the victim stayed over at the family’s house the night beforehttps://t.co/lvCmzbWIOm — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 27, 2020

Vanessa Pierre was a nurse practitioner who was six months pregnant at the time of her death, according to the New York Post. Both Pierre and Charles lived in Long Island. Pierre lived in Uniondale and Charles lived in Hempstead. He was arrested at about 6 p.m. Monday, three days after her body was found.

A medical examiner told the Post Pierre died from asphyxia due to compression of the neck. Pierre had a sweatshirt wrapped around her neck. She was dressed in an orange shirt and red pajamas, with a sock on only one foot, police told the Post.

Pierre was pregnant with Charles’ child, a girl, who the couple planned to name Libby Egypt, her sister, Melissa Pierre, told the Post.

“She loved him and she wanted a family but I told her this man is not it,” she said. “I kept telling her this man is not it. Something was just off about him. He was a pathological liar. They moved really fast, been together about a year, less than that. From what it looked like, it looked like he wasn’t really working.”