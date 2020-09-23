Stimulus Checks 2: White House Still Supports $1,200 Payments, Mnuchin Says

The Trump administration still supports the idea of another round of stimulus checks, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

On September 22, Mnuchin expressed to the House Financial Services Committee that the White House is “ready to reach a bipartisan agreement,” Forbes reported.

The Treasury secretary went on to note that President Donald Trump remains on-board with a second round of $1,200 payments for individuals, and $2,400 for married couples/joint filers, the outlet continued.

“The president and I remain committed to providing support for American workers and businesses,” he said, according to Forbes.

“I believe a targeted package is still needed and the administration is ready to reach a bipartisan agreement.”

Mnuchin emphasized during the committee hearing that more stimulus money is needed to refuel the economy, Forbes claimed.

Negotiations for a second coronavirus stimulus package remain at an impasse as congressional leaders continue to dispute the overall price tag.

Forbes said “there is no timetable,” despite the looming November 3 presidential election.

“Despite both parties saying they want a stimulus deal, there is no timetable or path to consensus,” the outlet reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

House Democrats Are Also Calling for Renewed Stimulus Check Efforts

During a September 22 congressional hearing with Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, House Democrats called for renewed second stimulus check efforts, according to CNBC.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, claimed the payments should be of high priority because “the rent must be paid,” the outlet reported.

“If we do not do this, we will put persons at risk of being evicted at a time when we are having a pandemic that is still taking lives in this country,” he said, CNBC continued.

When Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., asked Mnuchin whether he believed in another round of checks as a push to “help stabilize the economy,” the Treasury secretary responded positively, CNBC said.

“I do,” Mnuchin assured, according to CNBC. “The administration does support another stimulus payment.”

Mnuchin clarified that any potential proposal would first need “bipartisan support,” though, the outlet stated.

“We obviously can’t pass a bill in the Senate without bipartisan support,” he added. “Our job is to continue to work with Congress to try to get additional help to the American public.”

Nearly 9 Million People Still Haven’t Received Their Stimulus Checks

Roughly 9 million people still haven’t received their stimulus checks, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The mishap stems from the fact that the Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service has not yet identified everyone who is eligible to receive a stimulus check, the Office said in its recent report.

Such missing data “could hinder outreach efforts and place potentially millions of individuals at risk of missing their payment,” the report stated.

The IRS is now currently in the process of mailing letters to notify the large pool that they may be eligible for the money.

