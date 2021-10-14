Yvonne Wu: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yvonne Wu is a New York police officer who is accused of murdering her ex-girlfriend’s new lover and shooting her ex.

Wu was off duty at the time. According to the New York Post, Wu, 31, and her ex, Jenny Li, 23. had recently broke up. Wu is accused of murdering Li’s new lover, Jamie Liang, of Manhattan.

According to The New York Times, Wu admitted to shooting Liang in her girlfriend’s Brooklyn apartment. She also shot Li, who survived the attack.

“She was possessive. Jenny Li just couldn’t take it anymore,” a 21-year-old friend told the New York Daily News. “This cop is a psychopath. She was stalking her ex for a month.”

Li called 911 but the dispatcher heard someone say, “That’s what you get,” Daily News reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Wu May Have Snapped Because She Was Hoping to Get Back Together With Li, Reports Allege

NEW VIDEO: cell phone footage shows Officer Yvonne Wu being frisked and arrested after investigators say she confessed to killing her ex girlfriends new partner, Jamie Liang, at a Bensonhurst home. Wu was off duty at the time. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/iTRySVjRQ0 — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) October 14, 2021

The New York Post claimed, through an anonymous source, that Wu might have murdered Li’s new lover because Wu was “clinging to hope that they’d get back together.”

The Post reported that Wu still spent the night at Li’s home and “may have lost it when she saw her there with another woman.”

“She was still staying there on and off. She was still staying there some nights. It’s not that strange, maybe she thought it could still work out,” the source said to The Post.

Charges Pending Against NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu, Accused Of Shooting Ex And Killing Ex’s Girlfriend https://t.co/RdBnNKVEEN — NY News Now (@nynewsn) October 14, 2021

Liang, the deceased victim, lived in Staten Island. “She’s so nice,” Liang’s uncle told the New York Daily News. “She don’t bother nobody, you know?”

2. Wu, Who Was an Officer for More Than Five Years, ‘Confessed,’ Police Say

NYPD cop 'shoots her ex-girlfriend and kills her new lover in jealous rage. #NYPD #YvonneWu pic.twitter.com/W7hSqF7yf9 — Dallas Black News (@DallasBlackNews) October 14, 2021

Officials revealed in a news conference that Wu had worked for the NYPD’s Brooklyn precinct for more than five years.

In the news conference, Assistant Chief Michael Kemper described Wu as “calm and collected and very forthcoming” in her confession. He alleged the death was a homicide.

“We believe it is domestic in nature,” Kemper said.

“Simply put, she confessed,” said Kemper. “That’s all I’m going to say.” Of Li and Wu, he said, “We believe they had an intimate relationship.”

“The whole incident is horrible, but these cops performed great, just heroically, and this is what NYPD cops come upon every single day,” Kemper said. “Is this an incident they would want to come upon? No. But unfortunately throughout their careers they come upon this.”

3. Police Believe Wu Was Waiting Inside the Apartment When the Two Women Arrived Home

This is the Bensonhurst home where sources say 31 year old NYPD Officer Yvonne Wu shot 2 women & killed 1 of them. Sources say the Officer and the surviving victim were previously in a romantic relationship but had recently broken up. More details on @NY1 pic.twitter.com/Nf20QLhpf1 — Alyssa Paolicelli (@APaolicelli17) October 14, 2021

Kemper gave some details of the offense, which occurred in Bensonhurst. He said that it’s believed Wu laid in wait for Liang and Li to return to the apartment and then shot them in the late afternoon.

Li, who was shot in the torso, was discovered in a bedroom and Liang, who was shot in the chest, in the livingroom, Kemper said in the news conference. Authorities believe there is a “very good chance” that Wu used her departmental issued gun, but they’re still investigating to be sure.

It’s believed that Li will recover from her injuries.

The New York Daily News reported that Wu kept a key to her ex’s home when they broke up. Friends told Daily News that Wu “stalked” Li. In a previous incident, Wu motioned toward a gun at her waist, according to Daily News.

4. Wu Had a Clean Disciplinary History With NYPD

There were no warning signs that Wu was a threat in her record with NYPD, according to ABC 7. The station reported that she had no disciplinary history as a police officer.

NBC New York reported that she worked the midnight shift and her performance evaluations “exceeded expectations.”

Daily News reported that Wu “earned one citation for meritorious police duty and three for excellent police duty,” had a degree from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and speaks fluent Cantonese.

According to Kemper, Wu was standing outside the home where the murder occurred when officers responded to 911 calls that emanated from the residence. CBS Local reported that cell phone video showed her being frisked.

5. A Neighbor Saw Wu & Li Together ‘All the Time’

CBS Local reported that Wu and Li broke up the month before.

They had a “confrontational” relationship, according to CBS.

“I saw them all the time together,” said Jeanette Vargas, a neighbor, to the television station. “Just like anyone else, you can come home and find your lover or someone with someone else and you snap. So I don’t think it had nothing to do that she was a police officer.”

