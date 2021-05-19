Zivile Rezgyte, Andrew Giuliani’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zivile Rezgyte is an insurance executive and the wife of New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani. He is the son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Rezgyte and Giuliani have been married since 2017. They do not have children together. She is about seven years older than her husband.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rezgyte Moved to the United States From Lithuania & Met Her Future Husband at a Yankee Game

Rezgyte is originally from Klaipėda, Lithuania, according to her Facebook page. It’s a port city located on the Baltic Sea.

She immigrated to the United States in the mid-2000s, according to The Daily Mail. The outlet reported she didn’t speak English when she first arrived in New York.

But Rezgyte clearly embraced her new city and even became a fan of the New York Yankees. That’s where she first met Andrew Giuliani. According to his campaign website, Giuliani and Rezgyte were introduced at Yankee Stadium on September 25, 2014.

It was baseball star Derek Jeter’s final game at the stadium before he retired. Rezgyte posted a photo of herself at the game with the stadium in the background. She wrote on Facebook, “It was unbelievable, and so touching. Really blessed to experience a such a historic event! Last Jeter’s game!!!!”

Rudy Giuliani later joked to The New York Post that he could claim credit for the couple meeting. “I’m actually responsible for this twosome because they met at Yankee Stadium. I never bothered about Andrew’s political ideology or religious beliefs. All I instilled in him was, ‘Just be a good Yankee fan.'”

2. Giuliani Proposed During a Visit to Rezgyte’s Hometown in Front of Her Family

Truly blessed to be with my vivacious wife at the White House for the unveiling of the restored Rose Garden! ⁦⁦@FLOTUS⁩ still WINNING! pic.twitter.com/7yMHmWYrq5 — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) August 22, 2020

Giuliani and Rezgyte dated for about two years before getting engaged. He popped the question during a trip to visit her family in Lithuania.

Giuliani told The New York Post he called Rezgyte’s mother a few days ahead of time to ask for her permission. He got down on one knee as they walked along “a boardwalk in the Baltic Sea in Palanga.” He said Rezgyte’s “mom, sister, cousin and two nephews” all witnessed the engagement.

Rezgyte ended up with two rings. Giuliani said when he asked Rezgyte to marry him, he presented her with his great-grandmother’s ring for her to wear on her right hand. Rezgyte picked out her own ring for her left hand.

3. Rezgyte & Giuliani Invited 250 Guests to Their 2017 Wedding at a Catholic Church

Rezgyte and Giuliani tied the knot on July 14, 2017. The ceremony took place at St. Joseph’s, a Roman Catholic Church in Greenwich Village in Manhattan. The Daily Mail reported about 250 guests were invited to the celebration.

The reception was held at the Battery Gardens in downtown Manhattan, Town & Country reported. Giuliani noted on his campaign website that the reception location had special significance for his family. The website notes that it was “100 yards from where Andrew’s great-grandfather first stepped foot in America, in Battery Park.

The day after the wedding, Giuliani tweeted a photo of him and Rezgyte kissing in front of the church. He wrote, “Thank you Zivile for making me the luckiest husband in the world.”

4. Rezgyte Is an Executive at First American Title

Rezgyte began her career in the real estate industry in 2004, according to her LinkedIn account. She started out as an associate broker with RE/Max Millennium.

It’s unclear when her real estate license expired. A search of her name on New York’s licensing management system website does not yield any results.

Rezgyte has been working with First American Title since 2012, according to LinkedIn. Her profile on the company’s website states she is the Vice President of the “First American National Commercial Services Division.” In her role, she oversees title insurance for “hoteliers, REITs, developers, lenders, law firms and private equity and capital market sources.”

5. Rezgyte Appears to Still Own Her First Manhattan Condo

A search of online records suggests Rezgyte still owns a Manhattan condo on her own. The record shows a Zivile Rezgyte paid $380,000 cash for a Greenwich Village condo in 2007. According to Realtor.com, the property has nearly doubled in value since 2007.

It’s unclear how much time Rezgyte might have spent in Washington, D.C. during the Trump administration. Andrew Giuliani worked in the White House as an Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison and as a Special Assistant to the President, according to his campaign website.

