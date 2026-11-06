Derrick Henry Reveals Stance on Trade Rumors After Ravens Loss

He’s becoming an increasingly popular name to headline a potential fire-sale by the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline, so running back Derrick Henry revealed his stance on finding a new team after the “same story” played out during a 33-10 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9.

Henry rushed for just 57 yards on Thursday Night Football, although he did pass two Hall of Famers on the league’s all-time rushing list. Including a longtime former rival of the Ravens.

That accolade wasn’t enough to lift Henry’s spirits after these Ravens fell to 4-5. He was asked to reveal the chances he’ll be dealt before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10, and Henry’s answer was blunt and to the point.

The 32-year-old told reporters, including Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, “I have not mentioned me going anywhere else. I’m saying, ‘Let’s go back to work. Let’s try to get better and turn this thing around.'”

Those are welcome words and just the right sentiment from Henry. Although his answer’s unlikely to quiet the trade rumors, with two teams already circling the two-time NFL rushing champion, including his former boss with the Ravens.

The Ravens need Henry motivated to get back to his best and help power them out of a nightmare run of three-straight defeats, underpinned by a host of injuries at quarterback, notably the loss of franchise passer Lamar Jackson to thumb surgery.

They were always going to struggle with unknown third-stringer, rookie free agent Joe Fagnano at the controls, but Henry wasn’t in the mood to make excuses after the Ravens were on the wrong end of another lopsided defeat at M&T Bank Stadium.

Derrick Henry Doesn’t See ‘Magical’ Solution to Losing Streak

This season’s Ravens are now historically bad, but Henry doesn’t see any easy answers to the team’s problems. Instead, the former Tennessee Titans star sounds tired of being on the losing end so often.

Henry admitted what the Ravens produced against the Jaguars “Wasn’t good enough. We got to be better. They were a better team. Same story. I don’t have the magical answer,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The Ravens don’t need magic, but they do need a return to doing the basics well. Including running the ball with some consistency.

Henry was far from consistent on Thursday, averaging just 3.35 yards on 17 carries. That tally was still good enough to help Henry overtake “Jerome Bettis (13,662 yards; ninth place all time) and LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684; eighth) to move into seventh place on all time in rushing yards,” according to NFL.com Digital Content Editor Grant Gordon, citing NFL Research.

Yet for all the historic achievement, Henry was already enduring a difficult season. The Ravens need No. 22 back on track if the imminent trade for veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett is going to make a difference.

Ravens Must Restore Balance on Offense

Henry was always going to be a marked man against the Jaguars. They knew he’d be the whole offense with Fagnano making his first start and at less than 100 percent.

So it proved when Henry began the game as a ‘Wildcat’ QB. He carried the ball for six yards, but it wasn’t the last time Henry would play auxiliary signal-caller.

Henry also threw a pass for minus-1 yard on a night he’d rather forget. What Henry can’t relegate to memory so easily is how his struggles were already undermining the balance the Ravens need on offense.

At various points through the first eight games, Henry was struggling in short-yardage situations and with ball security.

His negative output on obvious running plays had become a “terrible” problem. Just like the recurrence of his bad habit of fumbling in clutch situations.

Henry’s owned his “stagnant” performances, but he must find a way to recapture the old magic if the Ravens are going to win without Jackson. Brissett’s an efficient veteran with a Super Bowl-winning pedigree, but he’ll need Henry to carry the load.