NHL Trade Rumors: Where Canadiens Stand With Dach, Konecny & More

The Montreal Canadiens continue to swim in a pool of NHL trade rumors.

Some rumors ship out valuable players, while others send intriguing players to Montreal.

Let’s take a look at where things currently stand in the latest conversations.

Canadiens’ Top Trade Rumors Right Now

In the midst of the NHL regular season chaos, here’s everything we’re seeing in the latest trade rumors involving Montreal.

On Kirby Dach…

The Canadiens haven’t yet received a desirable offer for 25-year-old Kirby Dach — nothing worth biting on.

Throughout this month, Dach was named suitable for several organizations, including the Edmonton Oilers.

There hasn’t been much forward motion regarding Dach. Until Montreal receives a worthy offer, things will be at a standstill.

They still appear to be the most viable option for the young forward, who posted an 8-7-15 performance during his 2025-26 campaign.

On Jake DeBrusk…

This was a more recent projection from Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report.

As he wrote, “DeBrusk wouldn’t need to be a major play-driver here and could easily settle into a middle-six role on the left side and chip in some much-needed secondary scoring, both now and in the short-term future.”

Sure, the Canadiens have Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and a handful of other core players on board, but taking on 30-year-old Jake DeBrusk wouldn’t be a massive risk.

So far this season, he’s skated in seven games and has posted a 3-2-5 performance.

Much of his career has been spent with the Boston Bruins, but in July 2024, he signed with the Vancouver Canucks. He’s been in Vancouver since.

Again, this was simply a proposal rather than official insight. But the Canadiens are so desperately seeking contention — perhaps he could be their missing piece.

On Travis Konecny…

If Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report’s prediction comes to fruition, 29-year-old Travis Konecny could end up in Montreal.

He’s now navigating his 11th season playing for the Philadelphia Flyers, but they’re struggling, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the veteran winger look for a way out.

“The Canadiens’ deep prospect pipeline could help bring Philly to the negotiating table, and they also have veterans they could move,” Yerdon pointed out. “Those options could be important, as the Flyers would likely want a “hockey trade” before asking Konecny to consider waiving his no-move protection.

“Trading Konecny within the Eastern Conference wouldn’t be overly appealing for the Flyers, but Montreal’s ability to sweeten any offer would make it difficult to pass up.”

Konecny hasn’t been involved in too many rumors, but sometimes the quiet ones end up ruffling the most feathers.

Where Do the Canadiens Stand This Season?

Montreal is currently 3-3-1 overall in the Atlantic Division.

They’ve edged out the Detroit Red Wings (2-3-2), but they’re ranked second-to-last in the division.

On Oct. 14, they faced a tight 5-4 loss to the Washington Capitals.

Now, they’re looking to regain traction and pull off a victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. ET.

This is a home game for the Canadiens at Centre Bell in Montreal.