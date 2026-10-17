PAC Cause of Death Revealed About AEW, Former WWE Star

The wrestling world is still dealing with the heartbreaking news of beloved superstar PAC aka Benjamin Satterley passing away. News shocked the entire industry when PAC was announced dead just one day after competing on live PPV at AEW All Out in Chicago. The only details confirmed were that PAC pulled over in his car and was found unconscious by those trying to get help upon discovering him.

The New York Post revealed details upon discovering the official cause of death from doctors:

“Officials have determined what killed wrestling star Benjamin Satterley. A spokesperson for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office told the California Post on Monday that following a probe into his sudden death, investigators concluded Satterley — who performed in AEW rings as “Pac” — passed away from bronchial asthma. The manner of his death was officially ruled natural, the rep added. Satterley was discovered unconscious in a rental car outside of a CAVA in Des Plaines, Ill. at around 4 p.m. on Sept. 27.”

PAC suffered from asthma and apparently passed away from a severe asthma attack. Fans and peers have wondered about the cause of death for such a sudden and heartbreaking passing. AEW ran an emotional tribute show to honor the legendary wrestler’s life, and WWE friends put together their own video expressing appreciation via stories.

Wrestling Industry Still Feeling Pain From PAC’s Passing

The wrestling world still sees fans and peers talking about PAC since this is one of the most heartbreaking losses ever in the industry. PAC was considered among the kindest people in the business and left an impact on friends in AEW and beyond.

Someone who touched the hearts of hundreds of co-workers is part of his legacy that the fans have learned more about. WWE and AEW fans loved watching PAC (Neville from his WWE tenure) for his innovative high-flying moves.

Respected names like Jon Moxley, Kevin Owens, Cody Rhodes, and Bryan Danielson have broken down in tears discussing what PAC meant to them. Countless others share the same sentiment to the point where AEW had to release a longer video of all the talents who requested to speak about him.

PAC’s Cause of Death Provides More Closure

The saddest element of death is when mystery lingers to provide those who loved the person from finding peace. PAC’s cause of death has been speculated from those wondering how a healthy person in his early 40s could pass away so quickly.

An asthma attack is an unexpected answer, but it explains the passing so suddenly after his final AEW match. PAC’s final moments saw him pulling over into a parking space to avoid hurting anyone else while driving. The legendary wrestler known for a kind soul used his final acts to protect others as his body failed him.

PAC lived a life that inspired so many peers and fans all over the world. The heartbreaking loss continues to hurt the wrestling industry, but even his final moments showed why he’s so adored. On behalf of Heavy Sports, more thoughts are sent out to the fans and peers who are grieving this heartbreaking loss.