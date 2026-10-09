WWE Rumors: MITB Winners, Main Event Match, Enzo Amore & More

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is less than 36 hours away. It’s the first Premium Live Event since SummerSlam in August.

The latest WWE rumors feature the possible winners of the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, the main event of the MITB PLE, Enzo Amore and more.

Possible MITB Winners

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the WWE creative team has narrowed down their winners for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Bron Breakker and Penta are favored to win the men’s MITB, while Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend are the choices in the women’s MITB.

All four stars have not won a world title in their careers, making them perfect choices to carry the MITB briefcases. It’s time for WWE to create new stars as more of the main event stars transition to Hollywood.

Play

MITB Main Event

WrestleVotes on Fightful Select also reported that Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship is the expected main event of Money in the Bank.

The promo battle between Reigns and Knight last Monday on Raw was praised backstage, especially The OTC’s emotional intensity.

It might be bad news for Knight, who is trying to win his first world title in WWE.

Reigns has been on a tear this year despite his limited ring time. He defeated CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 to win the World Heavyweight Title. He defended it against Jacob Fatu twice, Seth Rollins and Penta.

Play

But with The Bloodline entangled with 946 and the unpredictability of the MITB winner, it won’t be surprising if something happens in the main event.

Enzo Amore WWE Update

According to Fightful Select, there is a growing concern backstage in WWE about the creative direction of Big Cass as a singles star.

It’s because of the growing speculation that Cass’ former tag team partner Enzo Amore could return back to WWE.

Amore was spotted in the WWE Performance Center in May. It coincided with Cass’ contract with AEW expiring, so the rumors of their reunion grew from there.

Play

However, Cass returned to WWE as a singles star, targeting Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio.

More WWE Rumors

Here are more WWE rumors from the past three days or so: