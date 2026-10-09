WWE Rumors: MITB Winners, Main Event Match, Enzo Amore & More

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 is less than 36 hours away. It’s the first Premium Live Event since SummerSlam in August.
The latest WWE rumors feature the possible winners of the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches, the main event of the MITB PLE, Enzo Amore and more.
Possible MITB Winners
According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, the WWE creative team has narrowed down their winners for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches.
Bron Breakker and Penta are favored to win the men’s MITB, while Roxanne Perez and Lash Legend are the choices in the women’s MITB.
All four stars have not won a world title in their careers, making them perfect choices to carry the MITB briefcases. It’s time for WWE to create new stars as more of the main event stars transition to Hollywood.
MITB Main Event
WrestleVotes on Fightful Select also reported that Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship is the expected main event of Money in the Bank.
The promo battle between Reigns and Knight last Monday on Raw was praised backstage, especially The OTC’s emotional intensity.
It might be bad news for Knight, who is trying to win his first world title in WWE.
Reigns has been on a tear this year despite his limited ring time. He defeated CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 to win the World Heavyweight Title. He defended it against Jacob Fatu twice, Seth Rollins and Penta.
But with The Bloodline entangled with 946 and the unpredictability of the MITB winner, it won’t be surprising if something happens in the main event.
Enzo Amore WWE Update
According to Fightful Select, there is a growing concern backstage in WWE about the creative direction of Big Cass as a singles star.
It’s because of the growing speculation that Cass’ former tag team partner Enzo Amore could return back to WWE.
Amore was spotted in the WWE Performance Center in May. It coincided with Cass’ contract with AEW expiring, so the rumors of their reunion grew from there.
However, Cass returned to WWE as a singles star, targeting Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee and Rey Mysterio.
More WWE Rumors
Here are more WWE rumors from the past three days or so:
- According to Fightful Select, WrestleMania 45 could be coming to New Orleans. WrestleMania 42 was originally slated to be in the city before WWE changed it to Las Vegas.
- Former WWE star Sheamus, who recently became a free agent, has not had “substantial” talks with AEW, as per Fightful. TNA has also reportedly shown interest in The Celtic Warrior.
- Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported hearing the possibility of a Hair vs. Hair match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
- Meltzer also reported that Kendal Grey having therapy segments in NXT is part of WWE trying to give depth to her character.
- PW Insider confirmed that veteran hardcore wrestler Necro Butcher has signed a nostalgic deal with WWE.
- Fightful reported that Richard Holliday’s deal with WWE appears to have fallen apart.
WWE Rumors: MITB Winners, Main Event Match, Enzo Amore & More