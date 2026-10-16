Caitlin Clark Sends 4-Word Message to Aliyah Boston After Knee Surgery

The Indiana Fever announced on Thursday that Aliyah Boston underwent successful right knee surgery.

According to the Fever’s press release, Boston had an arthroscopy on her right knee to repair the lateral meniscus. The procedure was performed by Dr. Corey Kendall at OrthoIndy on Wednesday.

Boston is expected to make a full recovery and begin her rehabilitation as soon as she’s able to. The typical timeline for arthroscopic procedures is around six to eight weeks, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

Caitlin Clark Sends Message to Aliyah Boston

In a post on her Instagram stories, Caitlin Clark shared the press release on Aliyah Boston’s successful knee surgery.

Clark also wrote a four-word message to her Indiana Fever teammate:

“Comeback gonna go crazy.”

Boston dealt with a lower right leg injury for the entire 2026 season. She initially suffered the injury during her stint in Unrivaled back in February. She missed Team USA’s qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico to recover from it.

There was speculation among fans that Boston is dealing with a knee issue, but the Fever were vague about her injury. She missed just four games because of it, which was very impressive given the circumstances.

In 40 games last season, Boston averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks. She also shot 52.8 percent from the field, 40.6 percent from 3-point range and 81.2 percent from the free-throw line.

For her efforts, Boston was named an All-Star for the fourth straight season. It won’t be surprising if she gets selected for the All-WNBA Second Team later this month.

Clark’s message rings true here, especially with how Boston put up career numbers across the board with a knee injury.

Boston could be even better next season once her knee is 100 percent healthy.

Fever Entering a Tricky Offseason

The Indiana Fever came up short of their expectations this season, especially in the playoffs. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the first round, despite a valiant effort all around.

It was an unfavorable matchup, not just because the Aces were the defending champions, but also because they didn’t have homecourt advantage. They lost momentum toward the end of the regular season, losing their chance at earning a top-four seed.

The Fever are now entering a tricky offseason, mainly due to Kelsey Mitchell‘s free agent status. Mitchell’s remarks about the pressure of playing with Caitlin Clark weren’t a good sign, but re-signing her is a priority.

Clark is also due for an EPIC contract extension, with players like Sophie Cunningham, Myisha Hines-Allen and Tyasha Harris also entering free agency.

The upcoming free agent class includes Napheesa Collier, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.