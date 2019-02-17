UFC Phoenix 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and veteran Cain Velasquez headlines a compelling slate of UFC fights at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Sunday.

The first preliminary card (5:30 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second set of prelims (7 p.m. ET) and the main card (9 p.m. ET) will both be on ESPN. Here’s a rundown on how to watch a live stream of all the action:

UFC Phoenix 2019 Preview

Following a pair of losses to then-heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis that significantly cooled the hype around him, Ngannou bounced back in a much-needed way against Curtis Blaydes in November, earning Performance of the Night with a first-round KO within the first minute.

“I’ve been through two losses, which wasn’t easy for me,” the 32-year-old said. “I was struggling to come back from that and then this win came out and made me feel good. I think knocking out Curtis Blaydes as I did in China just showed some people that they were wrong. I’m not done yet. I’m just on my way to start.”

Velasquez, meanwhile, will fight for the first time since his win over Travis Browne at UFC 200. When the former heavyweight champ steps into the Octagon on Sunday night, it’ll put an end to an absence that lasted 953 days.

“It was all positive,” Velasquez said about his time off. “The time that I was away was something that I cherished. It’s very rare that somebody gets to step away from what they do for work and be at home and be with their family.”

Though they’re coming from different places, both competitors have similar goals in their need to prove themselves. For Ngannou, he’s looking to continue to erase the memories of those ugly losses at the start of 2018. For Velasquez, he needs to show he’s still one of the best after such a lengthy absence.

“Ultimately it (the goal) is being the best; it’s being the UFC heavyweight champion,” Velasquez said. “That was one goal I had in my life to achieve, and being able to achieve it was great. And now looking forward, I’m always looking to be number one, always looking to beat everybody, to beat the best guy in front of me. I think that’s always just a part of me, so I’m gonna continue to do that.”

It’s unclear if this is a true title eliminator. Ngannou may get a shot at Daniel Cormier if he puts in another Perfomance of the Night-esque showing, whereas Velasquez may need to win another one before he gets another chance at the belt. Nevertheless, so much on the line for each fighter, this is worthy and compelling main event.

Here are the other fights on the main card (ESPN): James Vick vs Paul Felder, Cortney Casey vs Cynthia Calvillo, Alex Caceres vs Kron Gracie, Vicente Luque vs Bryan Barberena and Andre Fili vs Myles Jury.

The second preliminary card (ESPN): Jimmie Rivera vs Aljamain Sterling, Benito Lopez vs Manny Bermudez, Ashlee Evans-Smith vs Andrea Lee and Scott Holtzman vs Nik Lentz.

And the early preliminary card (ESPN+): Jessica Penne vs Jodie Esquibel, Renan Barao vs Luke Sanders and Aleksandra Albu vs Emily Whitmire.