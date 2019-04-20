How to Watch ‘How High 2’ Online for Free

How High 2, the sequel to the popular 2001 film that featured Method Man and Redman, is set to premiere on Saturday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of How High 2 on your computer, phone or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

‘How High 2’ Preview

Released in 2001, the original How High didn’t receive great reviews from the critics but quickly gained cult classic status as one of the most popular stoner films of its generation.

When a movie like that gets made into a sequel, it’s usually met with plenty of apprehension. And that is certainly the case here, especially when you consider that the two stars from the original–Method Mad and Redman–won’t be in the sequel.

Meth and Red had actually been involved in creating a script for How High 2 in the last several years, but they were never able to get a deal done. Instead, rapper Lil Yachty and actor DC Young Fly will take over the starring roles.

“Long story short is that me and Meth was not aware that they were doing this transaction with the movie,” Redman said. “I’m not mad at Yachty or DC Fly — like I said, it has nothing to do with them. And I’m not even upset because God always places things in the right position anyway; I’m just following the path…But my thing is when you have a brand, like Red and Meth, that kind of helped built and created this entity of How High and shooting a movie on How High — I mean, marijuana and being in college. Those were all our ideas. And when the new deal came about, we wasn’t involved in it.”

Mike Epps will reprise his role of Baby Powder from the original, while Deray Davis (21 Jump Street, Semi-Pro) and Nene Leakes (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) join the case.

How High 2 was written by Shawn Ries (Family Guy), Artie Johann (Family Guy), Alex Blagg (Workaholics) and Neel Shah (Powerless), and it was directed by Bruce Leddy.