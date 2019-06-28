How to Watch Argentina vs Venezuela Copa America in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Argentina vs Venezuela in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+ and FuboTV can be found below

Argentina and Venezuela will meet at Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Friday in the quarter-finals of the 2019 Copa America.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Argentina vs Venezuela in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa America 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Venezuela on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Venezuela (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Venezuela (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Argentina vs Venezuela Preview

Venezuela played Peru and Brazil to scoreless draws, then topped Bolivia 3-1 to take second place in Group A.

Midfielder Darwin Machis scored 72 seconds into the match, heading in a cross from defender Ronald Hernandez.

Ten minutes into the second half, the 26-year-old Marchis doubled the lead with a strike from outside the box that found the far post to Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe’s left.

“We had to work more in our defense than expected; it was a team that was hurt. And they did very well,” Venezuela head coach Rafael Dudamel said, according to The Associated Press. “We controlled (the match) tactically and we responded to match situations; that gives us the tranquility of knowing that we have a team and that everyone knows they are important.”

Four minutes after Bolivia midfielder Leonel Justiniano halved the deficit, Venezuela striker Josef Martinez, who’d subbed in for Machis, tallied a header goal of his own, finishing a cross from midfielder Yeferson Soteldo.

Bolivia possessed the ball for 55 percent of the match, but La Vinotinto outshot their foes 15-10.

“We have shown ourselves as a more complete team each day, in every aspect,” Dudamel said, per AP. “We have to keep this sequence; we will not do anything differently.”

Argentina amassed just four points in the group stage, despite the presences of stars Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, and Angel Di Maria. They bested Qatar 2-0 in their final match of the round to secure second place in Group B.

Their results — including a 2-0 defeat to Colombia and a 1-1 draw with Paraguay — have drawn criticism of head coach Lionel Scaloni.

“I never think of myself. I always think of the national team,” Scaloni said after the victory over Qatar, according to Goal.com.

“I would like the message to be different, to be balanced at the end of the tournament. Everything surrounding the national team should be more balanced.

“Sometimes, these guys go out to play a soccer game and they seem to go out and play a war. With the pressure on them sometimes it is difficult to play.

“The message should be that while playing in the Copa America we are all on the same side.”

Messi has one goal in the tournament, from the penalty spot, and has yet to assist on one.

“The important thing was to win to keep going in the Copa, to get through the group stage,” he said, per Goal.com.

“This will be an important boost for what’s to come … another Copa begins now.

“This victory must give us strength and make us grow as a team.”