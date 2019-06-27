Brazil vs Paraguay Live Stream: How to Watch Copa America in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Brazil vs Paraguay in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+ and FuboTV can be found below

Brazil and Paraguay will meet in the 2019 Copa America quarter-finals at the Arena do Gremio in Porte Alegre, Brazil, on Thursday.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and NBC Universo (Spanish).

Brazil vs Paraguay Preview

Brazil amassed seven points in group play, sandwiching victories over Bolivia (3-0) and Peru (5-0) around a scoreless draw with Venezuela to finish atop Group A.

Five different players scored against Peru. Everton put a near-post screamer past keeper Pedro Gallese for Brazil’s third goal, the midfielder’s second of the tournament.

“If there was a lack of confidence in the group before, then we played an excellent match and did it doing what we did in other games, creating chances,” Everton said, according to The Rio Times. “And now the chances turned into goals.”

The Selecao dominated the ball, maintaining possession for 69 percent of the match and taking 19 shots to Peru’s eight.

They more than doubled La Blanquirroja up in passes, 610-278.

“It was one of our best games,” Brazil head coach Tite said after the win, according to Goal.com. “If the pitch is good, helps for a good performance.

“We have an average of 600 passes per game, but our score was low. Today we improved our effectiveness.”

He added: “It is a game that must be continued. At the interval I told the players that we need to be prepared for all situations.

“We have to continue at the same pace, because this is our characteristic, and of course gives us confidence.”

The winner of Thursday’s match will meet the victor of Venezuela-Argentina in the semi-finals.

“We are here to win and we want to present good football,” Tite said, per Goal.com.

“We want to do the best and we are happy about it, we always want to have the satisfaction of working and absorbing what we have done good and bad.”

Paraguay backed into the quarter-finals, drawing with Qatar and Argentina before falling to Colombia 1-0 in their final match of group play.

The defeat left them on the bubble to advance, needing Japan not to win their Group C finale with Ecuador. The Blue Samurai and Los Amarillos drew 1-1 a day later, making Paraguay the second of two third-place squads to reach the elimination stage.

Los Guaranies held the ball for 54 percent of their loss to Colombia, but Los Cafeteros attempted more shots (12-10) and put more on target (5-2).

“Today our passing in midfield was sloppy and we couldn’t attack with fluidity,” Paraguay head coach Eduardo Berizzo said after the defeat, according to Reuters.

“I wish the game between Ecuador and Japan goes our way and then we will try and play completely different from the quarter-finals onwards.”