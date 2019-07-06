How to Watch Argentina vs Chile Copa America in USA

Those in the US can watch a live stream of Argentina vs Chile in English via ESPN+ or in Spanish via FuboTV. More information about ESPN+ and FuboTV can be found below

Argentina and Chile will play for third place in the 2019 Copa América on Saturday at the Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil.

In the US, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ (English and Portuguese) and Telemundo (Spanish).

Here’s a complete rundown of how to watch the match live on your computer, phone or other connected-to-TV streaming device:

Watch in English or Portuguese: ESPN+

Though the English-language broadcast won’t be on TV in the United States, you can watch Argentina vs Chile in English or Portuguese via ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that also includes every Copa América 2019 match, other live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and more original, exclusive content for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Chile on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch in Spanish: FuboTV

Telemundo (live in most markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Chile (Spanish) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch a match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Watch in Spanish: Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Telemundo (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Argentina vs Chile (Spanish) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Argentina vs Chile Preview

Neither team scored in the semi-finals — Argentina fell 2-0 to Brazil before Chile surrendered three goals to Peru.

La Albiceleste outshot the hosts 14-4 but put just two of their attempts on target compared to Brazil’s three shots on goal.

“We had chances, the ball hit the woodwork, it flashed across the six-yard box, there were penalties that weren’t given,” star forward Lionel Messi said, according to Reuters.

“Today it just didn’t happen.”

Messi, owner of a record-tying five Ballon d’Or awards and winner of a Barcelona-record 34 club trophies, has never won a major championship with Argentina; the team’s last trophy came in 1993, when they won their second consecutive Copa América.

The 32-year-old’s greatest triumph in an Argentina jersey came in 2008, when the nation’s under-23 squad claimed Olympic gold.

“There are some good and important players coming up who have shown that they love the national team and want to be here,” Messi said, according to The Associated Press. “There’s a future, we have a lot of young players who need to be given time to succeed. We have to respect them.”

He added that the national team can still rely on him to represent Argentina in the future: “If I have to help somehow, I’ll do it. I felt comfortable with this group of players.”

Lionel Scaloni, Argentina’s interim head coach, is not expected to remain in charge during World Cup qualifying.

“I don’t think it’s time to talk about that, it’s not what I’m worried about right now,” Scaloni said, per AP. “I’m concerned about my players after this defeat.”

Looking at the stat sheet and not the scoreboard, one would think Chile blew Peru out in the semis, not the other way around.

La Roja carried steep advantages in shots (19-9), shots on target (7-3), possession percentage (66-34), passes (591-318), and corner kicks (9-2).

“Peru played well, they deserve to be in the final,” Chile midfielder Gary Medel said, according to Reuters. “That hurts as we wanted to win another title. We had chances in the second half but we couldn’t convert them.”

Head coach Reinaldo Rueda said the two-time defending champions were not mentally prepared to advance past Peru.

“We entered the match already thinking about the final and that’s how we allowed Peru to surprise us,” Rueda said, according to AP.

He added: “It’s a bitter loss. We were looking forward to the final but we couldn’t take that first step against Peru.”