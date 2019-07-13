How to Watch ‘JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes’ Online

Twenty years after the deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, TLC’s two-hour documentary JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes will air never-before-seen footage from the couple’s wedding weekend.

The documentary airs Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. and here’s how you can watch it online if you don’t have cable. If you don’t have cable, you can watch it on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event or show that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR, and the documentary will be re-aired several times in the coming days.

‘JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes’ Preview

Narrated by Elizabeth McGovern, JFK Jr. and Carolyn’s Wedding: The Lost Tapes will show viewers never-before-seen footage from the couple’s wedding and rehearsal dinner, including toasts from guests, and interviews with family and friends. One of those friends, Billy Noonan, was JFK Jr.’s oldest friend and the man who filmed the entire wedding weekend.

It’s been nearly 20 years since the couple died in a plane crash.

“As the leading destination for weddings, TLC is immensely proud to air this intimate look into the exclusive and historic wedding of ‘American royalty,’ which captivated and delighted the world,” said Howard Lee, President and GM of TLC in a statement. “This special celebration encapsulates their fairytale wedding weekend as the public has never seen, and we are honored to share it with our passionate viewers.”

Aside from Noonan, here’s a run-down of other wedding guests and historians who will be featured in The Lost Tapes.

Sasha Chermayeff – JFK Jr.’s close friend (he was the godfather to her children)

George Kyriakos – Carolyn Bessette’s close friend who styled her hair for the wedding

Richard Bradley – Original George Magazine editor and author of American Son: A Portrait of John F. Kennedy Jr.

David R. Davis – Gospel singer who performed at the wedding

Jodee Sadowsky – Caterer for the wedding weekend

A.J. Benza – Former columnist at NY Daily News

Esther Lee – Senior News Editor at The Knot

Mitchell Fink – New York Times best-selling author and former columnist at NY Daily News

Diana Pearl – Journalist who covered JFK Jr. and Carolyn

Patricia Mears – Fashion historian at FIT

Carson Kressley – Fashion expert

J. Randy Taraborrelli – Kennedy historian and author of newly released The Kennedy Heirs

The two-hour TLC special is executive produced by Emmy winners Tom Forman and David Metzler with Metzler also directing.

John F. Kennedy Jr. was an attorney, journalist, and magazine publisher. He was the son of President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy. John Jr. and Carolyn died on July 16, 1999.