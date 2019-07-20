How to Watch Restaurant Impossible Season 15 Online Without Cable

Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible returns tonight for its 15th season of restaurant renovations with a twist. Armed with $10,000 but only two days to get to work, chef Robert Irvine must help a failing American restaurant by giving it a facelift and returning it to profitability and prominence in its area.

Season 15 of Restaurant: Impossible premieres Saturday, July 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, all of which include the Food Network.

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ Season 15 Preview

Restoring a failing restaurant with just two days and ten grand is easier said than done, but that’s exactly what chef Robert Irvine is tasked with in the season premiere of Food Network’s Restaurant: Impossible. Aided by an HGTV designer along with general contractor Tom Bury, the team tries to transform the restaurant into a profitable establishment, assessing its problems and creating a plan for new decor, a top to bottom deep clean, an improved menu, and goals for promotional efforts and marketing. Irvine and his team will also educate the restaurant’s owners or train the staff if necessary.

Season 15 was fast-tracked by the network after a successful run of episodes aired in April and May of this year.

“Desperate restaurant owners continue to seek guidance from Robert Irvine and his team to help fix their restaurant’s most anemic areas and get on a path to profitability,” said Courtney White, president of the Food Network. “Robert’s tough love approach and genuine care and concern for these restaurant owners resonates so strongly with our audience and we cannot wait to give viewers more of what they love about Robert, with his commitment and dedication in helping people turn around their lives.”

The series was originally canceled in August of 2016. The series’ revival in April attracted nearly two million viewers, making it a top 10 telecast in its timeslot among ad-supported cable and the highest-rated Saturday night Food Network telecast since 2015.

Irvine recently launched his own brand of protein bars last year and is now creating his own line of cutlery and kitchenware. Earlier this year, he appeared as a guest judge on Guy’s Grocery Games.

Marc Summers (Double Dare) executive produced both Restaurant: Impossible and its predecessor Dinner: Impossible. While Summers was on cameras during several of the series’ early episodes, he is not involved in the Restaurant revival.