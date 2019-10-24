Bucks vs Rockets Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two potential MVP candidates clash in the opener between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets when the Bucks head to the Toyota Center to face the Rockets Thursday.

Bucks vs Rockets Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a breakthrough 2018-2019 season. Last year, the Bucks finished in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 60-22 record.

Led by the NBA’s reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks made it all the way to the finals last season before falling to the Toronto Raptors. This year, they’re entering the season with great expectations. Antetokounmpo was a true MVP for the Bucks last season, leading the team in points, (27.7) rebounds (12.5) and assists (5.9).

Antetokounmpo will be joined by forward Khris Middleton, who averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds and 4.3 assists last year, and Brook Lopez, a big man in the middle who also proved to be a dangerous 3-point shooter last year.

The Houston Rockets finished the 2018-2019 season with a 53-29 record, fourth in the Western Conference. The team’s season ended when it lost to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals.

James Harden, who has led the NBA in scoring over the last two seasons, is also coming off a career year in which he averaged 36.1 points a game. Harden is a force, and will be difficult to contain, even with the Bucks formidable defense.

The Bucks were 2-0 against the Rockets last year. Milwaukee played some of their best defense against the Rockets last season–they held Houston to 101.5 points a game, which was the Rockets’ lowest output against any team.

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni has a plan in place to try to overcome the Bucks’ dominant defensive attack:

“Before they can get set up defensively, we have to create some turnovers and get out on the break. We will not come out and play any different, just hoping to play a little bit better,” he said.

Many are excited to see the Rockets’ new dynamic duo in action for the first time. Harden will be joined by Russell Westbrook, who the team acquired via trade for Chris Paul this offseason. Westbrook, who is a much more well-rounded player than Paul, will bring a major additional scoring threat to this Houston Rockets team. Westbrook averaged a triple double last year: 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists.

This game has all the makings for a back-and-forth battle, and should be one of the best games of the week.