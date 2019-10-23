How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers Online Without Cable

Two Eastern Conference contenders collide as Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Kemba Walker led Boston Celtics on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Celtics vs 76ers Preview

Coming off a disappointing playoff exit, the Philadelphia 76ers all on in to make a deep playoff run with a strong staring five that includes Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Tobias Harris and Al Horford.

For Horford, the opener against the Celtics will serve as a reunion of sorts, as the big man spent his last three seasons as a key piece for Boston.

Horford had a strange divorce from the Celtics. There was a sentiment that he would stay with the team despite being a high-profile free agent, but the sides weren’t able to agree on the money and he eventually opted to take a four-year $97 million-deal with the Sixers, Boston’s Eastern Conference rival.

While speaking with reporters this week, Horford admitted that it would be different fighting for a different side in the game.

“It’s going to be weird for me,” Horford said. “Different facing my former team. It’s probably as good of a scenario as it can be, first game of the year. It’s definitely going to be different. It’s not just another game. It’s a big game given the rivalry between Philly and Boston.”

It’s going to be a battle when the Sixers and Celtics meet up, but also a contrast of styles. Philly is depending on a long and athletic starting five, while the standouts for the Celtics are Jalen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker.

“We’re a big team. It’s going to be hard to get to the paint. We have athletic guys who can get out, steal out, same stuff,” Sixers star guard Ben Simmons said. “It’s going to be a good test. Especially with a team like Boston.”

Walker was the big addition to the Celtics in the offseason as the looked to fill the void left behind by the departure of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving. He had some big outings against the Sixers while with the Hornets, including a 60-point game.

Walker isn’t letting the comparisons between he and Irving go to his head at all.

“I don’t think about it. That’s not something that I really care about,” Walker said bia Nick Friar of WEEI. “Kyrie, he’s a hell of a player. He’s one of the best in the world. We are pretty similar in playing style and stuff like that. That’s not something I think about. Of course, I see everybody… it just is what it is. It’s just obvious. It’s going to come up.”

Philly is a 5-point favorite for the game.