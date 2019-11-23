How to Watch Texas A&M vs Georgia Online Without Cable

The No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs football team will host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Texas A&M vs Georgia Preview

Georgia bested the No. 12 Auburn Tigers 21-14 on the road last week to improve to 6-1 in conference play and 9-1 on the year.

The Bulldogs carried a 21-0 lead into the fourth quarter, then weathered a Tigers comeback that saw the lead dwindle to seven with seven minutes to play.

Auburn threatened to tie things up late, but their 10-play, 38-yard drive stalled on downs on the Georgia 34-yard line with 2:24 on the clock.

“Our kids are very resilient,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said, according to 247Sports. “To come in this place and lose momentum — obviously lose momentum — and to be able to go back out and get it, I thought showed some fortitude and ability to handle some tough, adverse things. With all that said, it’s on to the next one. Texas A&M has a great team, a great program and we’ve got to get better. We’re not where we need to be but I give Auburn a lot of credit for that as we well.”

The Bulldogs rushed 36 times for 141 yards, led by running back D’Andre Swift’s 17-carry, 106-yard day. The Tigers surrender 115.5 rushing yards per game, ranking 22nd in the FBS.

“We rushed for 141. That’s tough to do against those guys,” Smart said, per 247Sports. “I’m going to be honest with you. You can go as anybody else in the SEC if you can rush 36 times and get 141 on Auburn. It’s not easy doing that. The difference is that some teams don’t have to rush it. They just throw it every down on them. I mean, those guys are physical. Our guys, I thought, matched up well. We’ve got a big offensive line.”

The Aggies improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in SEC play last week, thumping the South Carolina Gamecocks 30-6 at home.

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond connected on 20 of 33 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown. He added 10 rushes for 47 more yards and a score.

His team pounded the Gamecocks on the ground, amassing 319 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 46 carries.

“We’re going to have to have that,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said, according to The Associated Press. “You can’t have your quarterback make every play. You’ve got to have them respect the run so you can get the plays and the passes and take some pressure off of him. Hopefully we’ll keep growing in that area.”

A week after their tilt with Georgia, the Aggies will visit the No. 1 LSU Tigers.

“There’s still a lot of things here that we can play a lot better and we’re going to need to with the last two games coming up,” Fisher said, per The Associated Press.