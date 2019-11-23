How to Stream Pixar’s Cars 2: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Cars 2 Now

Pixar’s Cars 2 was released in June of 2011 as a 3D computer animation. Directed by John Lasseter and written by Ben Queen, it is a sequel to Cars. The film follows Lightning McQueen (voiced by Owen Wilson) and tow truck Mater (voiced by Larry the Cable Guy) overseas as they compete in the World Grand Prix. After Mater learns that the evil Professor Z (voiced by Thomas Kretschmann) plans to sabotage the race, he gets some friends together to put a stop to it.

The original Cars movie is just the second Pixar animated film, making Cars 2 the production company’s 12th project. Upon its release, it was shown in Disney Digital 3D, IMAX 3D, traditional two-dimensional, and IMAX formats. When you watch Pixar’s Cars 2 online, you may not have access to all of these formats. If your television or projector is compatible with 3-D movies, then Pixar’s Cars 2 streaming can give you the full experience.

Here’s how to stream Pixar’s Cars 2 right now:

‘Pixar’s Cars 2’: Overview

Release Date: June 18, 2011

Creators: Ben Queen

Director: John Lasseter

Starring: Owen Wilson, Larry the Cable Guy, Michael Caine, Emily Mortimer, John Turturro, and Eddie Izzard

Rating: G

Synopsis: Famed race car Lightning McQueen and his tow truck friend Mater head overseas to compete in the World Grand Prix only to learn that someone is trying to sabotage it.

How Long Is ‘Pixar’s Cars 2’?

Pixar’s Cars 2 is 106 minutes long, or one hour and 46 minutes.

‘Pixar’s Cars 2’ Plot

Returning race car champion Lightning McQueen (Wilson) is invited overseas to compete in the World Grand Prix. Along with his best friend and tow truck, Mater (Larry the Cable Guy), they head to Tokyo. Mater ends up embarrassing McQueen at the first event when he leaks oil after eating a bowl of Wasabi. When Mater later goes to the bathroom, he accidentally interrupts an argument between American spy Rod “Torque” Redline (voiced by Bruce Campbell) and two of Professor Z’s (Kretschmann) thugs, Grem (voiced by Joe Mantegna) and Acer (voiced by Peter Jacobson). Redline secretly slips a device containing classified information into Mater’s body, causing others to mistake him for a spy as well.

Grem sabotages the first race, causing McQueen to lose. He blames Mater for his loss and tells him that he doesn’t need him anymore. Saddened by this, Mater heads to the airport intending to go home, but the professor’s thugs are after him. Mistaken for a spy, Mater is asked by his rescuers to help them put an end to Professor Z’s sabotage plan.

The next race is in Porto Corsa, Italy. Here, Mater is able to enter the criminal’s meeting in disguise. He learns details about their plan as well as why so many racers crashed in the first round. The criminals reveal that McQueen is their next target. Upon hearing that, Mater accidentally exposes his true identity and is captured and taken to London. He’s later able to escape and tries to get to McQueen at the race before the criminals are able to set off the bomb they planted on him. The army and police interfere, ultimately saving the race.

‘Pixar’s Cars 2’ Cast

Look out for some of these major Hollywood stars when you watch Pixar’s Cars 2 online.

OWEN WILSON as LIGHTNING MCQUEEN

Actor Owen Wilson reprises his role as race car champion, Lightning McQueen, in Cars 2. Wilson has lent his voice to several animated films including Marmaduke, The Hero of Color City, and Free Birds. He’s best known for appearing in comedies such as Wedding Crashers, Zoolander, Little Fockers, and The Internship.

LARRY THE CABLE GUY as MATER

Comedian and actor Larry the Cable Guy provides his voice to the Cars franchise as Mater the tow truck. Best known for his stand up comedy, he has also written and produced many of his televised specials. He voices Mater in all three movies, several shorts, and a video game.

MICHAEL CAINE as FINN MCMISSILE

British actor Michael Caine voices Finn McMissile in Cars 2. It’s the only movie in the franchise he lends his voice to, but he has played several other animated characters. Caine is best known for his roles in The Dark Knight, The Cider House Rules, Inception, and Now You See Me.

EMILY MORTIMER as HOLLEY SHIFTWELL

British actress Emily Mortimer offers her voice to the role of Holley Shiftwell, an American secret agent who is sent to the World Grand Prix opening ceremony in Tokyo to exchange important documents with Finn McMissile. Acting since the early ’90s, Mortimer is best known for playing Jane Banks in Mary Poppins Returns. She has also appeared in Write When You Get To Work, The Bookshop, Shutter Island, Pink Panther 2, and Lars and the Real Girl.

JOHN TUTURRO as FRANCESCO BERNOULLI

American actor John Turturro is the voice behind Francesco Bernoulli, a racer in the World Grand Prix who poses the biggest threat to Lightning McQueen. Cars 2 is the first film in the franchise Turturro has worked on as well as the first appearance of Francesco Bernoulli. Turturro has appeared in dozens of films and television shows including Monk, Anger Management, Transformers, Gods Behaving Badly, and The Ridiculous 6.

EDDIE IZZARD as SIR MILES AXLEROD

British comedian and actor Eddie Izzard voices Sir Miles Axlerod, a wealthy oil baron who turns out to be the film’s main protagonist. It becomes known that Sir Miles Axlerod is behind all of the trouble at the World Grand Prix and who tried to fix the race in London. Best known for his stand-up comedy, Izzard has also appeared in dozens of films such as Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and Across The Universe.

‘Pixar’s Cars 2’ Songs and Soundtrack

When you watch Pixar’s Cars 2 online, you’ll experience the fourth Pixar film to be scored by Michael Giacchino. With 26 tracks, the soundtrack also includes vocals by Weezer, Robin Williams, Brad Paisley, and Bénabar. Cars 2 is the only film in the franchise that is not scored by Randy Newman.

‘Pixar’s Cars 2’ at the Box Office

When Cars 2 was released in theaters, it earned $109 million in its first weekend. It was the largest opening weekend of any animated title in 2011. It went on to gross over $562 million worldwide, making it the seventh highest-earning Pixar film, out-earning the original film by $100 million.

‘Pixar’s Cars 2’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

When you watch Pixar’s Cars 2 online, you’ll see that reviews are mixed. While critics acknowledge the film is visually appealing, they find that the story is lacking. It’s known as the worst Pixar movie and the only one to receive a rotten review on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where ‘Pixar’s Cars 2’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Unfortunately, you won’t find Pixar’s Cars 2 on any best-of-all-time lists. You will, however, find it at the top of any list acknowledging Pixar’s worst rated films. It’s also the only Pixar film not to be nominated for an Oscar.

‘Pixar’s Cars 2’ Trailer

‘Pixar’s Cars 2’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Before you watch Pixar’s Cars 2 online, learn some facts and goofs that will help make your viewing experience more enjoyable!

1. John Lasseter Came Up With The Idea For ‘Cars 2’ While Traveling

While in Europe promoting the original Cars movie, John Lasseter came up with the concept for the second film.

2. You Can Spot Pixar’s Headquarters On The Map At The End

During the credits at the end of the movie, a map of the United States is shown. You can see Pixar’s headquarters in northern California. It’s identified by an image of their mascot, Luxo Jr. A real-life sculpture of Luxo Jr. stands outside of the headquarters building.

3. There’s A Small Reference To The Existence Of Life Other Than Cars

When Fin McMissile is confronted while traveling by boat overseas, the boat he’s on gives the excuse, “What does it look like, genius? I’m crabbing!” This hints to the existence of sea life and the fact that there are beings out there aside from the cars.

4. Doc Hudson Hornet Doesn’t Appear In ‘Cars 2’

Paul Newman, who voiced Doc Hudson Hornet in Cars, passed away in 2008. Out of respect for the screen legend, they did not include his character in the second film. They also imply that Doc Hudson Hornet died in an early scene.

5. Look Out For An Ad For “The Incredimobiles”

At one point, Mater and McQueen drive past a drive-in movie theater. If you look closely, you’ll see that “The Incredimobiles” is playing, which is a Cars version of the Pixar film The Incredibles. You can also spot a poster for the movie when the group is in Paris.

