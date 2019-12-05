Cowboys vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bears will host the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The game (8:20 p.m. ET start time) will be televised nationally on NFL Network and Fox, and it will be streaming on Amazon Prime. Here are all the different ways you can watch the Cowboys vs Bears live on your computer, phone, or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you already have Amazon Prime or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the rest of this season’s Thursday Night Football games via Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Cowboys vs Bears on Prime

Once you’re signed up for Amazon Prime, you can then watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Bears on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

NFL Network and Fox (live in most markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Bears on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Bears on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Bears on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing, and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Bears and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Cowboys vs Bears Preview

Dallas fell to the Buffalo Bills 26-15 at home a week ago, their second consecutive loss and third in four games.

The Thanksgiving defeat dropped them to 6-6, narrowing their margin over the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East crown to a half-game.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott completed 32 of 49 passes for 355 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and an interception. He also lost a fumble for the first time this season.

“I have so much confidence in the men in that locker room, the character that they have,” Prescott said postgame, according to the DallasCowboys.com. “I honestly wouldn’t want to be in this position with anybody else except those men. I’m so confident in what we’re going to do.”

Three days later, Philadelphia fell to the Miami Dolphins 37-31 on the road to push the Cowboys’ advantage back to one.

“The biggest thing we’ve got to understand is that we have to play at the level we expect to be at,” tight end Jason Witten said Monday, per DallasCowboys.com. “We have to fix ourselves and not worry about anything that’s going on outside of us. I really believe that. It’s nice that Miami won that game, there’s no doubt about that, but we have to worry about us.”

Chicago also played on Thanksgiving, besting the Detroit Lions 24-20 on the road to improve to 6-6. The Bears sit two games behind the Minnesota Vikings, whom they’ll play in Week 17, for the NFC’s second wild-card spot.

“It feels good,” quarterback Mitchell Trubisky said Sunday after practice, according to ChicagoBears.com. “You want to duplicate that feeling and then you forget about it and move on and are even hungrier for this week. We already forgot about last week. It was nice to get a win on Thanksgiving. But we play on Thursday night again, so we’ve just have to prepare and stay mentally locked in and get after it again this week.”

Trubisky set season highs in completion percentage (76.3%), passing yards (338), and touchdown passes (3) against Detroit.

“He’s in a good mode right now,” head coach Matt Nagy said Sunday, per ChicagoBears.com. “I really like where he’s at, his mentality. It’s been kind of a reset where we’re not happy or getting complacent because of the last couple weeks being better. Let’s keep growing. It’s not where we want to be. We had a better day on offense. We still had our times where we could get better and improve, but let’s not be satisfied with where we’re at.”