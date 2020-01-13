How to watch ‘The New Pope’ Online Without Cable

Three years ago, HBO debuted a controversial miniseries called The Young Pope, made in conjunction with British TV’s Sky Atlantic and French TV’s Canal+. Now the follow-up miniseries called The New Pope is premiering Monday, January 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don't have cable, you can watch episodes of The New Pope live or on-demand via live-TV streaming services:

‘The New Pope’ Preview

The New Pope (2019): Official Trailer | HBOAcademy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino returns with The New Pope, his second original series set in the world of the modern papacy. Written by Sorrenttino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises, the nine-episode original series features Jude Law and John Malkovich. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest star. #HBO #TheNewPope Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://itsh.bo/GetHBONow Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBO Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Official Site: http://www.hbo.com The New Pope (2019): Official Trailer | HBO 2019-12-10T17:00:14.000Z

This Young Pope sequel will continue to dive into the inner workings of the Vatican, exploring the very human desires and vices of those in power within the Catholic church. Jude Law is returning, though when the series picks up, his character, Lenna Belardo/Pope Pius XIII, is in a coma.

Following a mysterious turn of events, Secretary of State Voiello (Silvio Orlando), who was quite the puppetmaster of the first miniseries, succeeds in putting Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich) on the papal throne under the name John Paul III. Sir John is a charming English aristocrat, but he and Voiello quickly realize it will be much harder than they thought to replace Pius XIII.

Belardo has become something of a saint within the faith as he hovers between life and death in the hospital. Meanwhile, the Church is under attack from several external threats and scandals.

Returning actors, in addition to Orlando and Law, include Javier Camara as Cardinal Gutierrez, Cecile de France as Sofia, Ludivine Sagnier as Esther, and Maurizio Lombardi as Cardinal Assente. New to the series are Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir, and Massimo Ghini. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson are set to guest star.

Series creator Paolo Sorrentino tells the New York Times that the character of Brannox was actually based on Malkovich the actor, so he’s perfect for the role.

“John is elegant, suave and ironic, at once light and profound. He gives importance to things. But if those things didn’t exist, he could easily do without them,” said Sorrentino, adding, “All these features seemed perfect for the character, so I stole them.”

For Malkovich’s part, he says he’d love to hear what Catholics think of the series.

“I don’t know how the believers regard it, although I’d be interested to hear. I didn’t really talk to any Vatican figures, but I mean … Jude Law playing the pope? I think it’s safe to assume that viewership at the Vatican was pretty high. A lot of people like to watch things about their world and what they do.”

The New Pope premieres Monday, January 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

