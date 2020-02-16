How to Watch Outlander Season 5 Premiere Without Starz

Fans have been waiting for some time to continue the time travel love story of Scottish rebel Jamie Fraser and his wife, Claire. And finally, Season 5 premieres Sunday, February 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Starz, you can watch Outlander live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Starz content via the Amazon Starz Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Starz channel, you can then watch Outlander episodes either live as they air or on-demand anytime after (Season 5 Episode 1 of Outlander is already available on-demand).

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Starz is available as its own standalone package through Sling TV, meaning you can sign up for Starz whether or not you also sign up for one of Sling TV’s main “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” channel bundles. As such, you can get Starz for a total of $9 per month through Sling:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Outlander live or on-demand on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Starz is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV:

Once signed up for Hulu and the Starz add-on, you can watch Outlander live or on-demand on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘Outlander’ Season 5 Preview

Season 5 of Outlander will pick up on numerous strands left hanging from season 4. Be aware that there are spoilers for season 4 if you continue reading.

In season 5, we see Jamie and Claire still standing their ground at Fraser’s Ridge, their land in the Colonies. They’re navigating the difficult political dynamic between rebels and the British. In particular, Jamie must hide his loyalties to Scottish comrade Murtagh Fitzgibbons who is wanted by the ruling British who think Jamie is on their side.

There’s the awful shadow of rapist Stephen Bonnet, who brutally attacked the daughter of Claire and Jamie, Brianna (and the premiere holds a big twist involving Bonnet). Season 5 sees Brianna reunited with her 20th century love, Roger MacKenzie, but we’re about to learn how they will navigate her pregnancy. Roger, of course, is still adapting to the challenges of living in, literally, a different time. In addition, we’re still left to wonder whether the newspaper article Brianna and Roger found was correct: Are Jamie and Claire destined to die?

The first episode of Season 5 is called The Fiery Cross. According to the Starz website for the show, “Following celebrations in honor of Brianna and Roger’s wedding, Governor Tryon reminds Jamie of his obligation to hunt down and kill Murtagh Fitzgibbons.” Fans of the show know that Murtagh is one of Jamie’s closest confidantes, so it’s impossible to imagine that he’d ever turn on the man.

In season 5, explains Starz, "Jamie Fraser must fight to protect those he loves, as well as the home he has established alongside his wife, Claire Fraser, their family, and the settlers of Fraser's Ridge."