How to Watch Riverdale Musical Episode Season 4 Online Free

The CW teen drama Riverdale has done a musical episode the past two seasons and for Season 4, the call is Hedgwig and the Angry Inch, which stars Kevin (Casey Cott) in the title role and should be a lot of fun. It airs Wednesday, April 15, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Riverdale live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Riverdale’ Season 4 Musical Episode Preview

On Riverdale episode “Chapter Seventy-Four: Wicked Little Town,” the kids of Riverdale high are attempting “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” which is quite a bold move after the disasters that were “Carrie: The Musical” in season two, where Midge (Emilija Baranac) was murdered during the actual performance, and “Heathers: The Musical” in season three, where Edgar Evernever (Chad Michael Murray) and his creepy farmies showed up at the performance.

But surely “Hedwig” will go off without a hitch… LOL. Of course it won’t, this is Riverdale.

The episode description teases, “After the previous debacles of “Carrie: The Musical” and “Heathers: The Musical,” Kevin (Cott) decides to revive Riverdale High’s tradition of hosting a variety show. But when Mr. Honey (guest star Kerr Smith) forbids him from performing a number from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” Kevin and the gang rally against their principal – each by performing a number from “Hedwig,” turning the variety show into a full-fledged musical that reflects the students’ inner lives and struggles. And amidst all the drama, one forbidden ‘showmance’ begins to blossom.”

In an interview with TVLine ahead of the episode, Cott, who is taking center stage in this massive episode, says, “There’s been a lot brewing with Kevin this season, and I think it’s kind of bubbled to a brim where we can’t help but have him explode. It was really fun in this episode watching Kevin own it and go for it and stop apologizing and just really show up. I think it’s going to be a great launch pad for Kevin in the future.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the musical, “Hedgwig and the Angry Inch” is about a rock musical about a genderqueer singer in a fictional rock and roll band that is heavily influenced by the glam rock of the 1970s, a la David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust persona. With that comes some extravagant costumes and makeup, which Cott says was a big undertaking but also a huge part of the fun of doing the episode.

“The hair and makeup was two and a half hours, usually starting with the makeup, which was crazy. I learned how to sit still for the first time. And then the wig, we’d chuck on, which took a bit, too,” says Cott, adding, “The wig is actually the wig from the Hedwig movie that John Cameron Mitchell wore, so that’s pretty cool.”

Cott also teases this “forbidden ‘showmance'” from the episode description, saying, “I kind of like the idea of Archie and Betty getting together. They haven’t been able to explore that. I think it’d probably be more of an Archie characteristic to be in love with Betty for his whole life and then they end up being together, than a Betty characteristic. It seems like there’s a lot more darkness, a lot more curiosity [to her]. So it’ll be interesting to see what happens there.”

The Riverdale musical episode airs Wednesday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

