How to Watch Natalie Wood Documentary Online

There is a new documentary film debuting this week titled Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, which is produced by Wood’s daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner. It premieres Tuesday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, here’s how to watch Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind’ Preview

Natalie Wood was a critically-acclaimed actress whose mysterious death at the age of 43 cut short a vivacious life. In this new project, her older daughter, Natasha Gregson Wagner, examines her mother’s “remarkable life” and “the legacy she left behind.”

According to the HBO press release, “In this intimate and revealing documentary, directed by award-winning filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau, Gregson Wagner explores her mother’s public life and private persona through personal interviews with those closest to her, including husband Robert J. Wagner, who speaks on-camera about Wood’s death for the first time.

“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind paints a rich portrait of one of Hollywood’s greatest actresses, a woman deeply committed to her family, whose professional choices were boldly forward-thinking at the time … Bouzereau and Gregson Wagner don’t shy away from the headlines that still dominate any mention of Natalie Wood today and seek to set the record straight about what really happened the night she died. Wood’s husband Robert J. Wagner talks candidly with Natasha about the tragic loss of Natalie and the grief they suffered in its wake.”

For the documentary, the filmmaker found never-before-seen footage of Wood’s second wedding to Wagner was discovered as well as a revealing never-published article for Ladies Home Journal that Wood wrote in 1966, where she addresses her innermost thoughts on fame, affairs of the heart and family.

The film is “a thought-provoking examination of an illustrious career, a life lived under public scrutiny and a tragic death that has up to now threatened to eclipse memories of a beautiful, bold woman,” says HBO’s release.

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind airs Tuesday, May 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Latino. It will be rebroadcast on Wednesday, May 6 at noon ET on HBO and HBO Latino; on May 6 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO2, on May 10 at 11:30 a.m. ET on HBO and HBO Latino, and Monday, May 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

