Norwich City vs Man United FA Cup Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Man United will head to Carrow Road to take on a reeling Norwich City in this match, which will be the quarterfinal of the 2019-20 FA Cup.

In the United States, the match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, anyone in the US can watch every FA Cup match live on ESPN+:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has every match of the FA Cup in the US, plus other international soccer, other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Norwich City vs Manchester United live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Norwich City vs Man United Preview

Canaries manager Daniel Farke saw his squad fall in a crushing 1-0 home loss to Everton, and the defeat left Farke feeling as though his team will need a miracle to retain its top flight status.

“We’re disappointed with the result. I think today a loss is not a fair outcome of the game,” Farke said after the loss. “We were solid, spirited. We looked pretty sharp in the first half. We were the better side with good chances. We deserved more … We are not naive. We can judge this in a proper way. We are in two competitions, the FA Cup and the league. It’s not realistic for us to stay in this league, it’s not realistic for us to stay in the FA Cup, but as long as we have a chance, we try to be successful in both competitions.”

Farke has seen his squad lose the likes of Christoph Zimmerman, Sam Byram and Grant Hanley this year, and

As for or Manchester United, the FA Cup will be their only remaining chance to take home a trophy for the 2019-20 season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad beat Championship side Derby County before also handily beating Sheffield United 3-0 earlier this week. Anthony Martial scored all three of the team’s goals, hitting two in the first half and once more in the second.

Solskjaer and company will get an added boost against the Canaries when Jesse Lingard returns after missing the match against Sheffield due to illness.

“Jesse has come back after the lockdown with a smile on his face, loads of energy,” Solskjaer said at a news conference this week. “Unfortunately last week he fell ill for a couple of days, but we have done all the tests and he’s fine now so he’ll be involved against Norwich now. Hopefully he can kick on because he’s scored vital goals for us and he is a vital player for us. So let’s see what the future holds because at the moment he is looking really sharp and focused.”

A sharp and focused Sheffield along with an emerging Martial could spell big trouble for a Norwich City team that has not fared well in the past against the Red Devils.

Manchester United have won 10 of their last 12 away games at Norwich, winning both Premier League contests against them this season, netting a 4-0 victory at Old Trafford and 3-1 win at Carrow Road.