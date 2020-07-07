How to Watch ‘Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip’ Online

Television networks are getting creative during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the latest offering along those lines is Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip, where Mike Rowe revisits classic jobs from the show’s history. It premieres Tuesday, July 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Discovery Channel is included in Philo’s main 59-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, and no credit card is required to sign up:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can then watch Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you to watch shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

The Discovery Channel is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

The Discovery Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

The Discovery Channel is one of 47 channels included in the “Sling Blue bundle. For the first month, it costs $20 ($30 per month after that) and includes Showtime, Starz and Epix for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

‘Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip’ Preview

Mike Rowe Is Back! | Dirty Jobs: Rowe'd TripMike Rowe returns to Discovery in new series Dirty Jobs: Rowe'd Trip premiering July 7! Subscribe to Discovery: http://bit.ly/SubscribeDiscovery Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Discovery Join Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Discovery We're on Instagram! https://instagram.com/Discovery 2020-06-28T15:15:28Z

According to Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe’s personal website, he was hoping to begin filming a new season of Dirty Jobs beginning in March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he and the show’s producers had to come up with something else — and that’s how Rowe’d Trip was born.

The special show is four episodes long and features Rowe reuniting with his core Dirty Jobs crew: David Barsky, Doug Glover, Troy Paff, and Chris Jones. They all set out in an RV where they will check in with “a few of our favorite Jobbers.” Along the way, they “catch up, clown around, and have a few laughs, usually at Barsky’s expense. Mostly though, we look back at our favorite moments from the show.”

Rowe also assured viewers that they were all tested for COVID-19 and none of them had it. He also cracked, “Yes, it’s likely our time on the show has rendered us immune to everything.”

In a Discovery Channel press release, Rowe said the original Dirty Jobs changed his life forever and he loved coming back together for this special series.

Rowe'd Trip: Mike Rowe hops in an RV and checks out some of the dirty jobs he's performedMike Rowe joined Morning Extra to talk about the different jobs he has performed and what he did in Ramona! 2020-07-07T14:49:36Z

“Dirty Jobs Forrest Gumped it’s way on the air in 2004 and changed my life forever. What began as a simple tribute to my grandfather, has evolved into the granddaddy of ‘essential work’ programming, and I’m humbled everyday by the number of people who continue to watch,” Rowe said. “Personally, I’ve missed the camaraderie more than anything else – the fun of traveling with a tight-knit crew, meeting the finest people you could ever hope to know, and shooting in all 50 states many times over. Looking back at my favorite moments with the old crew while hitting the open road was the perfect way to reunite, especially at a time like the one we’re all living through now. I know that fans of the show will have as much fun watching, as we did filming.”

The press release also teased that Rowe and the original crew “set out on a road trip across the country to revisit past jobbers and tell new stories. Each episode will follow a specific theme – Infrastructure, Innovator, Isolation, and Animals and lead viewers on an epic road trip, culminating in a stop at a unique destination.”

Dirty Jobs: Rowe’d Trip airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Discovery Channel.

READ NEXT: How to Watch ‘Deadliest Catch: Bloodline’ Online Without Cable